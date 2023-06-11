Talking points: Can England's 'Bazball' win The Ashes against Australia?

England’s test head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes are out to mastermind an Ashes series win over Australia.

ANALYSIS: When Australia finish their warm-up tour match against India at The Oval, they’ll be able to turn their attention to the major stuff.

That’s written partly in jest, but The Ashes still feels like a bigger quest for the tourists than the World Test Championship.

History is the chief reason – there are 140 years of tradition and legend tied to the test series between international cricket’s most-storied rivals.

This year’s five-match encounter looms as possibly yet another mouth-watering battle, with the normally brash Antipodeans set to face a home team transformed by a former New Zealand captain.

Here are five major talking points ahead of the first test starting on Friday night (NZ time) at Edgbaston in Birmingham:

Bazball

England coach Brendon McCullum hates the term.

But given he’s responsible – in conjunction with captain Ben Stokes – for changing the way England bat, he’s going to have to wear it.

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has led England's test resurgence.

No side has been as aggressive in their approach to run-scoring in test history than England coached by McCullum, and it’s hard to imagine the two leaders will look to change tactics against Australia after winning 11 of their last 13 tests – and losing to New Zealand by one run in Wellington in February.

But more than one Australian player – past and present – has already questioned whether the hosts will be as brazen in their approach if the visitors’ quick bowlers regularly rip through their opposition’s top-order.

Broad v Warner

How Australia’s veteran opening bat fares against the veteran England pace bowler could play a decisive part in determining which side holds the urn at the end of the series.

Stuart Broad has dismissed the left-hander 14 times in 26 tests since they first faced each other in 2013 – more than any other bowler.

"The rivalry in general has been fantastic, I've enjoyed it," David Warner told BBC Sport recently, but absolutely no one believed he’d enjoyed getting rolled regularly by his arch-enemy.

Steve Smith’s Bradman impersonations

When Australia’s premier batter last played an Ashes series in Old Blighty, Smith was the key reason his side retained the trophy.

Smith made 774 runs – an astonishing 333 runs more than the next-best (Stokes) from either side – at an average of 110.54. The fidgety right-hander made three centuries – two in the opening game of the series at Edgbaston and a double ton (backed up by 82 in the second innings) in the fourth test to assure Australia could not lose the series.

Rick Rycroft/AP Steve Smith played the starring role when Australia retained the Ashes in England in 2019.

When Australia hammered England 4-0 in the latest series in Australia in the summer of 2021/22, Smith’s greatness failed him as he could only manage 244 runs at an average of 30.5.

With a test career average of 60.45 – and looking a million bucks in the WTC final – it seems the 34-year-old is primed to again frustrate an England bowing attack still without pace spearhead Jofra Archer.

Jack Leach’s absence

Even without Archer, England’s pace, seam and swing bowling stocks still appear pretty useful if James Anderson and Olly Robinson overcome niggles which saw them miss the one-off test romp over Ireland last week.

Add in Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Matthew Potts, and the Barmy Army won’t be losing sleep over how the home side handle a shiny Dukes ball.

But the back stress fracture suffered by the left-arm spin bowler threw England’s preparations into a minor tail spin.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Jack Leach of England has been ruled out of the Ashes with a back stress fracture.

Leach has been a 1st XI ever-present in the test side under McCullum and Stokes and the cupboard without him was worryingly bare. So much so that the brains trust decided they couldn’t trust offspinner Will Jacks or legspinning teenage test rookie Rehan Ahmed, instead asking Moeen Ali to come out of test retirement.

That shouldn’t worry the tourists – Moeen’s 20 test dismissals against Australia in 11 matches have come at a cost of 64.65 per wicket.

Jonny Bairstow’s return

Bairstow swung what seemed like an evenly-poised series against the Black Caps last year completely in the favour of England as he blasted the tourists with the bat.

He backed that up with centuries in both innings in the one-off test versus India, but before the third test against South Africa, the Yorkshireman broke his leg and dislocated his ankle when he slipped while walking to the tee during a round of golf.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Jonny Bairstow is back for England after a horror accident which left him wondering if he’d walk again.

Bairstow feared briefly he may not be able to walk again, but when he became fit, he not only regained his place in the test side but has replaced wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

The glovesman had been exemplary behind the stumps over the past year in the test side and useful with the bat.

The pressure will be on Bairstow – a hugely competent keeper – not to make any costly mistakes with the gloves.