England need Ben Stokes the all-rounder to win The Ashes off Australia

ANALYSIS: Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins are the best two captains in the world. They are two great cricketers and two clear thinkers.

They are different characters. Ben is rough round the edges, Cummins pure diamond. Ben has had his ups and downs in life, landed in trouble a few times, whereas Cummins has never put a foot wrong.

It will be fascinating how they go about their business. They have an incredible chance to be part of something very special.

My advice to Ben is make sure he does not focus on everyone else and neglect his own game. He has to deliver his skills as well. He is a great tactician and man-manager. He has the complete backing of his players.

The work on the team is complete. The players know the culture and mindset he wants. They have worked for more than a year to build that environment and now Ben just has to focus on what he does. If he takes wickets and scores runs England will win the Ashes. If his body lets him down or he lacks form then it will have a big say in Australia winning.

We have lorded Ben’s captaincy and rightly so. He has been a revelation. Successful captaincy is all about taking the team forward and making it your own.

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has led England's test resurgence.

It took Ben only two or three tests to stamp his mark on the team. We know his motivation: entertaining cricket first, results second. He says losing is fine as long as you are trying to play the right way.

But in an Ashes series we all know the end result is first and foremost. England could still lose and win the support of the country by playing flamboyantly but it will not be the same if they do not have the urn at the end of it.

Ben’s combo with Brendon McCullum is made in heaven. My fear is the preparation has been a little bit too much like Saturday afternoon cricket. It is great to free the mind and play the game rather than listen to outside noise but I do worry they have not had quite enough of what I describe as hot game practice.

You don’t need lots of preparation these days. For the modern players it is mainly about making sure they are mentally ready because they play international cricket for 9-10 months of the year - more than previous generations who felt they needed to play lots of county cricket before a test series.

My major concern is the bowlers and their lack of fitness. If they go with James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali at Edgbaston then they will have an attack with very little recent bowling. Wood has not bowled in red ball cricket since December in Karachi, Moeen for nearly two years and both Robinson and Anderson are recovering from injuries. The captain has bowled six overs at St Andrew’s Cricket Club, that’s it. For that reason I think Broad has to play at Edgbaston. He is in rhythm, he is in form.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Pat Cummins led Australia to victory in the ICC World Test Championship Final over India in London.

I love this England team’s approach. They have prepared for an Ashes series with a weekend of golf in Scotland and a few beers. It must be great to be playing now. I hope it works because it will be the first thing people point the finger at if they start badly.

England’s first innings of the series is going to tell us pretty much everything we need to know. If they can derail Australia straightaway, get them panicking, scratching their heads and thinking what do we do then England are in charge.

But If Australia are disciplined, bowl quicker than anything England have faced before and knock them over cheaply then we are looking at a different proposition.

It is why I have refused to predict anything. I have no clue how this series will go but I will after the first time England have batted.

Cummins has gone under radar a bit. He has done a fantastic job as captain. He has produced an Australian side that plays hard, tough cricket but in a fair way. His Australian team is closer to the great sides of the 1990s and 2000s than of his recent predecessors.

They are an experienced team playing test cricket in a style we are accustomed to seeing and are facing an England side trying an expansive, risky game.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Stuart Broad of England celebrates dismissing David Warner of Australia during the fifth test of The Ashes in 2019.

I have seen Australian teams become ill-disciplined with the ball when they are attacked. Look at what Rishabh Pant and the Indian team did to them in Australia a couple of winters ago. No bowling attack likes to be put under pressure and that is what England will try to do.

Australia are pretty sure of their best team. David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are all experienced and Travis Head is flourishing. Cameron Green is a world star already and look at what Alex Carey has done in the test championship final against India - useful lower order runs. The top seven are strong.

All Australia have to do is work out which bowling attack to pick for each test. Cummins, Green and Nathan Lyon play every test. It is then two out of Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Josh Hazlewood.

England have said they want flat and fast pitches. But they don’t win on flat surfaces. England need movement. The Australians have not won in England since 2001 because in every series since then the ball has moved around. If we get swing and seam England compete. If it is flat then the pace in the Australia attack and quality of Lyon will be the big difference.