'Woke' Australia divided by culture war ahead of Ashes defence in England

The Ashes always presents a culture clash on the field but off it a culture war has rumbled for more than a year between different generations of Australian cricketers. This battle extends to the current crop of players and large pockets of their own cricketing public, too.

The charge is that Australia’s players are too soft, too cosseted, too powerful and, perhaps most significantly, too “woke”.

The causes of these accusations are many and varied; a more convivial on-field style since the cultural earthquake that was sandpaper-gate, the vocal stances of individual players on issues such as climate change and animal rights, and the manner and timing of Justin Langer’s departure as coach last year.

It was that final point that most irked former players. Langer left in February 2022, having only been offered a six-month contract extension as reward for winning the T20 World Cup and Ashes in the space of a few weeks.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Australia captain Pat Cummins fiercely defends his team-mates’ right to express themselves.

Langer, hugely successful as a player and a coach, had many influential friends who were affronted. He is also from Western Australia, the most parochial of the six states, where fans could not believe he was removed.

“It seems like a very strange time for a coach to be departing,” said Ricky Ponting. “Reading the tea leaves it sounds like a few – and as he says to me a small group in the playing group and a couple of other staff around the team – haven’t entirely loved the way he has gone about it.

“That’s been enough to force out a man that has put his life and heart and soul into Australian cricket and done a sensational job of turning around the culture and the way the Australian cricket team has been looked at over the past three or four years. I actually think it’s a really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned.”

Steve Bell/Getty Images Justin Langer’s acrimonious exit as head coach last year caused a schism in Australian cricket.

Hobart bar meeting plotted Langer downfall

When Ponting referenced the small group of players and coaches, he might just have been referring to those who gathered at the Den, a Hobart bar, a few days out from the final Ashes test last January.

Pat Cummins was there, with David Warner, and Langer’s assistants, Andrew McDonald and Michael Di Venuto, as well as other members of support staff.

Having apparently tired of four years of his famously thorough methods, they openly discussed coaches with a lighter touch than Langer, including the former England coach Trevor Bayliss.

Within a month, Langer was gone, and the perception was that Cricket Australia were dancing to the players’ tune; a classic example of player power. Ponting was not alone in speaking out. Mitchell Johnson, a player who straddled generations, called Cummins “gutless”.

Matthew Hayden almost welled up when discussing his old mate Langer, saying “the whole thing just reeks of being orchestrated”. In the weeks that followed, Langer called the players “cowards”, while his manager James Henderson had a swipe at the “faceless few” who had forced him out.

Cummins, who is articulate and thick-skinned, was moved to comment, issuing a lengthy statement, which signed off: “To all past players, I want to say this: Just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I’m sticking up for mine.”

In the early days of a successful captaincy, Cummins became a lightning rod for criticism, and not just for his perceived part in Langer’s removal. He has been vocal about fighting climate change, launching the campaign Cricket For Climate, and endorsing the world’s first hoodie made from seaweed, which is 100% compostable and costs a whopping A$500 (NZ$551).

Perhaps most notably, Cummins refused to appear in promotional content for CA’s partner Alinta Energy, a natural gas and electricity company. CA soon announced that their four-year partnership with Alinta – once Australia’s shirt sponsor – would end “due to a change in its brand strategy”.

Australia took the knee for the first time last year

Cummins said this year: “I am not doing things to please absolutely everyone.” The Australian captain’s decision to fly from Adelaide to Melbourne on a CA-organised private jet when ruled out of a test in the 2021 Ashes did raise eyebrows, however, given his stance on such matters.

There have been other social stances that have not pleased all fans. Usman Khawaja was among players who suggested that CA should stop scheduling cricket on January 26, Australia Day, because of the offence it could cause the Indigenous Australian community.

Australia took the knee for the first time before last year’s test in Perth, drawing inevitable criticism on social media. Some wondered if the poor crowd for that test, the first in Langer’s home city since the pandemic, was a coincidence given the apparent disconnect between the players and the public.

This group of players do not necessarily conform to the stereotypes associated with Australian cricketers. Travis Head has a bushy moustache, but it seems unlikely that any of them had a crack at David Boon’s epic 52-can journey to England in 1989.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Usman Khawaja suggested Cricket Australia should stop scheduling cricket on Australia Day, because of the offence it could cause the Indigenous Australian community.

A number of Australian cricketers – although more from the current white-ball team than test – are vegan. Steve Smith started an oat milk brand called OMG (Oat Milk Goodness).

The perception has become that they are soft, with the reaction especially withering when they lose. After a remarkable test defeat in Delhi earlier this year, a brutal op-ed in The Australian, Rupert Murdoch’s broadsheet, read: “It looks as though politics has infiltrated leadership, causing fans to wonder if they are witnessing a version of ‘go woke, go broke’.”

Former captain Allan Border, one of the gruffest, hardest Aussies of them all, said: “I’d be playing with a harder edge. We play a certain style of cricket. Hard, but fair cricket… The Kiwis, they are the ones that play the goodie two shoes”.

Border criticised Smith for giving an Indian bowler a thumbs up after beating him outside off stump.

The new CA Chair, Mike Baird, an investment banker and former centre-right politician, has stuck up for the players.

“For me, these players have every right to be themselves. It’s winning, and being yourself, I think that’s it,” he told SEN this year.

“There’s nothing wrong with that [athletes finding their voice]. It’s right. They [young people] look to leaders, not particularly political but sports leaders. And if a sports leader is passionate, and wants to express themselves, so they should, let them be them.”

Just like England, the Ashes is Australia’s bellwether series. Should they win this summer, the noise will quieten. If they do not, we know exactly what will be blamed.