New Zealand hammer Vanuatu by 396 runs at u-19 cricket World Cup qualifiers

The New Zealand under-19 men’s side thumped 431-7 in their World Cup qualifier against Vanuatu in Darwin.

When all nine batters used score at greater than a run-a-ball, victory is usually assured.

Such was the case for the New Zealand under-19 men’s side as they hammered out-matched Vanuatu by a whopping 396 runs at the East Asia Pacific World Cup qualifying tournament in Australia on Tuesday.

Batting first, New Zealand made an imposing 431-7 from their 50 overs, despite no player registering a century.

In reply, Vanuatu were bowled out for 35 in 23 overs, with only one batter reaching double figures.

Sixteen-year-old opener Tom Jones top-scored for the victors in Darwin with 92 from 81 balls before being run out, while fellow 16-year-old Snehith Reddy made 84 from 77 deliveries at No.3.

Ryan Tsourgas led the bowling assault with 3-12 from seven overs to give New Zealand their second win of the tournament after defeating Japan by 162 runs in their tournament opener.

New Zealand are favourites to win the tournament – which also involves Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Samoa – to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Sri Lanka after NZ Cricket opted out of the 2022 tournament to protect the well-being of young players, given the stringent MIQ regulations they would have been required to undergo upon their return.