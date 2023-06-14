Black Caps allrounder Michael Bracewell sidelined 6-8 months, out of World Cup

Michael Bracewell has joined captain Kane Williamson on the sidelines with a long term injury.

Coach Gary Stead says his Black Caps have lost some “fear factor” after allrounder Michael Bracewell was ruled out of the Cricket World Cup after suffering a serious injury while playing in England.

The power hitter and offspinner suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg and will be sidelined for 6-8 months, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Bracewell suffered the injury while batting for Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast and will undergo surgery in the UK on Thursday.

It means he will be sidelined for the rest of the year and miss the 50-over World Cup which starts on October 5 when the Black Caps are scheduled to meet England in the tournament opener.

Bracewell, the reigning Black Caps ODI player of the year, loomed as a key man on the spin-friendly India pitches. “The power that he's got ... gives us a little bit of a fear factor,” Stead said.

It was a second major injury blow for the Black Caps with captain Kane Williamson on the sidelines.

Williamson remains highly doubtful for the tournament after suffering a serious knee injury at the IPL in April.

NZ CRICKET Black Caps coach Gary Stead says Kane Williamson requires knee surgery and is "unlikely" to play in the Cricket World Cup.

“[Williamson is] fighting to do everything he can to be there, but still [the] likelihood is him not being there ... then you put Braces on top of it as well, then it is two big losses,” Stead said.

Bracewell, 32, only made his Black Caps debut in March last year but quickly became first-choice member of the ODI side with his aggressive left-hand batting and off-spin bowling.

He was likely to be part of Stead’s first-choice XI for the opening game of the tournament in early October against England – a repeat of the 2019 Cup final – in the spin bowling allrounder position along with Mitchell Santner.

Bracewell, who has been away from New Zealand since April after being called up to the IPL, won’t be able to fly home for a couple of weeks following surgery.

Stead said it was a big blow for Bracewell and the team.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP New Zealand's Michael Bracewell celebrates scoring a century during the first one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad in January.

“Firstly, you always feel for the player when injury strikes and especially when it means they will have to miss a world event,” Stead said.

“Michael’s a great team man and has had a fantastic 15 months for the Black Caps since his international debut. We’ve seen his exceptional skills in all three facets of the game and he was shaping as an important player for us at the World Cup in India.

“Michael’s naturally pretty disappointed, but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of sport and he’s now turning his focus to his rehabilitation.”

The Black Caps will hold simultaneous winter training camps at Lincoln and Tauranga from July 26-28 and August 9-11.

They will then play three Twenty 20 internationals in the UAE before contesting four T20Is and four one-day games against England in England.

It’s understood New Zealand will finish their World Cup warm-up campaign with three ODIs against Bangladesh in Bangladesh.