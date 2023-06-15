Cigars, bacon butties and no bulls...: The inner workings of Bazball revealed

England's transformation under Brendon McCullum has been staggering, so what are the secrets behind the philosophy?

Moments before he walked out to play the quintessential Bazball innings, Jonny Bairstow looked in the mirror of the England dressing room at Trent Bridge and gave himself a little pep talk.

“Jonathan Marc Bairstow today is your day”. When he realised team-mates had heard him he added a little flourish. “And that’s Marc with a C”.

Ninety-two balls later he had scored 132 runs, hit 14 fours and seven sixes fully announcing England’s Test cricket revolution in the process.

You could argue that Bazball started with a bacon sandwich. Brendon McCullum wants his players to be treated like adults, to be allowed to make their own decisions and think for themselves. On one of his first days in the job the nutritionist banned bacon sandwiches from the dressing room as the team prepared to play New Zealand at Lord’s.

Under the old regime this would have passed unnoticed, part of the science of sport trying to help the players perform at their best. To McCullum, who thought England were suffocated by too much control and backroom staff with too much power, he put a stop to it straightaway. If the players want a bacon sandwich, eat a bacon sandwich.

It was also the day ‘Bazball’ was coined, by Andrew Miller, the editor of ESPNcricinfo. Even though McCullum dislikes it intensely because he believes it gives him too much credit, the term has stuck.

When he reached in his golf bag at the Grove last week, McCullum found a badge placed there by Joe Root. It read: “Let’s Bazball.” It is an ongoing joke in the team.

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has led England's test resurgence.

When you delve into what has happened to English Test cricket over the past 12 months, talk to those involved and witness the change at first hand, you know it is here to stay.

The strike rates, the fours, the sixes, the wickets and the wins tell one story. Behind the scenes, McCullum and Ben Stokes grabbed a team – it is essentially the same squad of players – broken by one win in 17 Tests and another dire Ashes tour and lifted them to become the talk of cricket and, in some ways, the talk of British sport, referenced by England rugby and football head coaches Steve Borthwick and Gareth Southgate.

An exclusive and intimate set-up... for a reason

How did they do it? Well, for one thing county cricket coaches are not going to find out anytime soon. In the early new year an email was sent by the ECB to McCullum asking him if it would be okay for county coaches to join England on preparation days before Ashes Tests. Matthew Mott, the one-day coach, said no problem at all.

To the ECB it felt a natural request, one unlikely to cause a problem. But McCullum said no. He does not want any new voices or noise around his players. He and Stokes have built walls around the team and no interlopers are allowed. Look closely at the balcony on match days. If England are in the field you will only see the four trusted coaches – Paul Collingwood, Marcus Trescothick, Jeetan Patel and David Saker, the latter of whom has been brought on board for the Ashes mainly because Broad and Anderson rate him so highly. All non-playing and coaching staff (apart from the medics) have to ask permission to enter the dressing room.

Zac Goodwin/AP England's Ben Stokes takes part in a Nets Session at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

On his first day in the job McCullum sent a WhatsApp to the players and staff. It was entitled ‘my philosophy’. It outlined what he values. His principles are loyalty, hard work, and enjoyment. He dislikes unnecessary waffle, pointlessly long meetings and bull----. At his first staff meeting at the Marriott hotel in Regent’s Park he was very respectful but gave a clear message that you are with him or out.

Stokes and McCullum addressed the players for about five minutes each after their first net session. Stokes used a cricket analogy. Under his captaincy he wanted it to feel like the players were not “gripping the bat too tightly”, so Stokes would give guidance but not direction. It was about being relaxed, treated like adults and everything feeling natural, not forced.

SKY SPORT Under new coach Brendon McCullum, England have won four tests in a row after a sensational victory against India.

‘Run towards the danger’

McCullum told the players he is “not here for a haircut.” In other words, he was going to give it everything. He talked about always putting bowlers under pressure and said they are the best cricketers in England and this is the time of their lives but added “don’t do anything that will land you on the front page of the Herald.” Most had never heard of the New Zealand Herald, but got his drift.

He took away the huddle on the outfield before the start of play. Everything that needs to be said is done in the dressing room. He regards on field huddles as wallpaper, done for the cameras and achieves nothing.

“Run towards the danger,” is one of McCullum’s favourite phrases and he used it at Trent Bridge for the first time. Language is critical. He only talks about winning, never losing.

He picked out Jack Leach early on as a player who can have self doubt and needs to be pumped up. McCullum and Stokes often let him have the last word in team meetings at the end of a day. “Leachy, you got anything?” one of them will say. “We may not be the best, but we’ll be the bravest,” he said after the India win at Edgbaston and it has become a Bazball buzzphrase.

‘If you step out of line they are going to come down on you’

The previous England regime made far more use of data. McCullum is not a big fan. He believes he has enough contacts around the world he can call if he wants information on a certain opponent. It is the benefit of being a global name in the sport.

1 NEWS Needless to say, there's plenty of excitement - and questions - about the former Black Caps captain's new role.

Off the field golf is important. McCullum has taken his handicap down to seven since he started, a cut of four shots. But one source said: “There is this thought that it is all golf and fun but if you step out of line they are going to come down on you; it doesn’t matter who you are and that is important.” Stokes used his Red Bull contacts to gain entry to the pit lane at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when the team were preparing in the UAE before the Pakistan tour.

Rubbing shoulders with drivers and celebrities on the grid, an elderly gentleman was keen to chat to the England captain and show him round. Stokes politely engaged, having no idea who it was, with his team-mates chuckling away behind him because they had clocked it was Sir Jackie Stewart and knew the captain had totally failed to recognise him.

Crawley gets a cigar and a drink after a low score

McCullum is a constant buzz of positivity. On his first match day England bowled New Zealand out for 132 but were seven down and 16 behind by the close; the players feared a telling off for letting it slip.

Instead McCullum turned the stereo up in the dressing room and was enthused about how Matt Potts had bowled on debut, how entertaining it had all been and why they must keep attacking. That night in the hotel bar he told ECB officials it had been a great day. “What a day,” he kept saying, knowing he had to be positive.

Stu Forster/Getty Images England coach Brendon McCullum (r) and captain Ben Stokes chat during nets ahead of the Second Test Match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge on June 09, 2022.

Zak Crawley has struggled more than most for consistency and if he gets out cheaply, McCullum makes sure he has a drink and a cigar in the hotel bar that night rather than stew in his room. He sits next to him for an hour in the dressing room after he is out.

When England were decimated by a stomach bug on the eve of the Pakistan series and there was talk of the Test not going ahead, McCullum was adamant they would play, even if it meant Ben Duckett bowling. “It is part of our journey,” he told the team. They played, scored over 500 in a day and won the series 3-0.

He has made Bairstow feel special, part of the group for the first time. When he got out at Lord’s in that first New Zealand Test to Kyle Jamieson, caught on the boundary when he could have seen out the spell. McCullum told a despondent Bairstow that was exactly the intent he wanted to see from him. “‘Do it again’ was the message.” A week later he had that chat with the Trent Bridge mirror and smoked an incredible innings.

Bairstow was encouraged to host a barbeque before his home Test at Headingley, all the players attended and those there say Bairstow was the perfect host –

Michael Steele/Getty Images Jonny Bairstow of England plays through the offside during day two of the LV= Insurance 2nd Test match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford.

felt important and wanted. Again, he scored a hundred in the match.

Bairstow was sledged by Virat Kohli when he scratched about at Edgbaston; riled he scored a brilliant hundred. “When will they f------ learn?” he said when he came off, the management loving his confidence.

‘Bazball’ or ‘Benball’?

But Bazball hides the truth. It should be Benball. This is Stokes’s team. He and McCullum are described as ‘kindred spirits’ by insiders but the reality is the captain runs the show. He has empathy but a hint of steel, players knowing how far they can push him. He invited Rehan Ahmed’s father into the team huddle in Pakistan when he was awarded his cap, to show how important playing for England is to parents who have sacrificed everything to get a player to that point.

Only once has a bowler blown up and not agreed with his attacking ways. Ollie Robinson reacted to being taken off at the Oval as South Africa’s tail wagged. There was a bit of tension in the field but Stokes was happy someone had stood up to him. Stokes always valued Robinson and was appalled when the England management called out his lack of fitness in Australia. Stokes believes those conversations remain behind closed doors, not in public. He learned from Eoin Morgan that the team culture comes first.

He has told the bowlers they can go at eight an over if they take wickets. Seamers have had five slips and no mid-off at some points. It has made batsmen more aggressive towards bowlers like Robinson and he has reaped the benefit of wickets. The first 20 balls at tailenders must be short. Aggression is everything.

Phil Walter/Getty Images England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes leave the field at the end day five of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and England at Basin Reserve on February 28, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.

To the batsmen he has said there is no such thing as a bad shot. Try things and if you fail, fine. When Joe Root was out reverse ramping in New Zealand he was told to do it again.

He does not care about outside opinions. “This is not the Daily Mail’s team, the Daily Telegraph’s team, it is our team”, he told the players. He does not listen to outside noises, commentators on television and does his media duties with grace and goodwill but does not give much away.

Young players are emboldened to take the mickey out of the captain. Stokes missed three in a row while batting with Harry Brook in New Zealand. “What’s happened there? Do you not watch the ball?” Brook said.

Stokes has persuaded Broad and Anderson to be more aggressive and less conservative. Both wish they were 10 years younger. Broad says Stokes phoning him and telling him he wanted him back in the team as a condition for taking the captaincy made him feel 10 feet tall again.

Stokes takes the lead with players. He phoned Jofra Archer to tell him to come home from the IPL, he did not want a medic to do it. He approached Moeen Ali about his Test return. He stays engaged with those out the team such as Dan Lawrence, a player Stokes thinks could be a future England captain because he sees a bit of himself in him. And that is the point. Bazball or Benball is not going to end with this regime. It is impossible to see the next England captain reversing this process.

Will it all equal an Ashes victory, England’s first since 2015? That will be revealed over the next six weeks but it has certainly given them a decent chance and that felt highly unlikely at the of the last Ashes series.