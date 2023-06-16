England captain Ben Stokes bowls up to the Ashes

The Ashes: England v Australia, first test. Where: Edgbaston, Birmingham. When: 10pm Friday (day one of five). Coverage: Live on Spark Sport

England captain Ben Stokes claims he will be a force with the ball in this Ashes series just months after fears that his bowling days may be over.

Speaking ahead of the first test at Edgbaston, which begins on Friday, Stokes was confident he could make the contribution as an allrounder that made him such a key player during the Ashes four years ago.

“The last three days have been really good for my confidence,” he said. “I have bowled every day [at training] so far and been able to run with more intensity day by day. I have got myself in a really good place to be able to bowl.”

The sight of Stokes charging in at training, albeit with his left knee heavily bandaged, was a welcome sight for England after the tour of New Zealand in February during which he was barely able to bowl.

“I definitely feel in a better place than in Wellington,” he said after training.

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has led England's test resurgence.

“Every time I am out on the field I want to do everything I can, but my body has stopped me doing that ... but I have been able to put myself in a place where I feel more capable to be able to do that.”

Stokes bowled just seven overs across the two-test series and received a cortisone injection in the troublesome knee before travelling to India for the IPL in the hope he could work on his fitness during the T20 tournament.

However, he made just two appearances for the eventual IPL champions, the Chennai Super Kings, bowling just one wicketless over that went for 18.

Stokes led England to success in a test against Ireland a fortnight ago as a warm-up for the Ashes, but did not bat or bowl in England’s rapid 10-wicket victory.

He defended the decision to select veteran seamer Stuart Broad over England’s quickest bowler, Mark Wood, admitting that Broad’s series against David Warner four years ago was a significant factor. Warner scored just 95 runs at an average of 9.5 and was dismissed seven times by Broad.

“Broady’s record against Australia is incredible,” Stokes said. “It is very hard to look past someone like that in the opening game of a big series.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Ben Stokes faces the media ahead of the first Ashes test.

“All our bowlers have been asked to prepare before every game like you are going to play because I think it is going to be a very tough ask for any bowler to play five games throughout this series. It will be very likely we will have to make some changes as the series goes on, but we will make that decision before every game.”

Stokes insisted England would continue their ultra-aggressive “Bazball” approach despite Australia being ranked the best test team in the world.

“Australia have played some amazing cricket and that reflects on them being World Test Championship winners,” he said.

“I’m not going to shy away from that and say it is not a big deal because it is. I know how much it means to fans and players. But the only thing I feel is different to this is the occasion. We’re still going to be going out bowling a cricket ball, hitting a cricket ball and fielding a cricket ball.”