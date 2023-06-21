Lea Tahuhu returns to White Ferns contract list as Kate Anderson gets first deal

Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Nahida Akter in Dunedin last December.

Veteran pace bowler Lea Tahuhu has fought her way back on to the White Ferns contracts list.

The 32-year-old was omitted from the New Zealand Cricket contacts for their top women’s players last season but was still a regular for the national side over the past 12 months and impressed new coach Ben Sawyer.

She is joined by Northern Districts wicketkeeper-batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout in returning to the central contract list for the 2023-24 season, joining Tahuhu’s Canterbury Magicians team-mate Kate Anderson, who has received a contract offer for the first time.

Bezuidenhout returns to the contract list for the first time since the 2019-20 season following a two-year absence from cricket as she recovered from RED-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport). She played for NZ at the T20 World Cup in South Africa in January and scored her maiden T20 international half-century against Bangladesh at Newlands.

Anderson was prolific in both formats during the 2022-23 domestic summer, topping the Super Smash run-scoring charts with a record-breaking 536 runs and notching 343 runs in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

“Lea has been an important figure in our group over the last 12 months and has taken her game to a new level while also bringing strong leadership and helping with the development of our less experienced White Ferns,” Sawyer said.

John Davidson/Photosport Kate Anderson has been offered her first White Ferns contract.

The contract list is made up of a familiar core of experienced players including captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, Maddy Green and Melie Kerr, while Otago spinner Eden Carson, Wellington batter Georgia Plimmer and Auckland trio Izzy Gaze, Fran Jonas and Molly Penfold have all retained their contracts after being added to the list last season.

Of the players contracted in the 2022/23 season, wicketkeeper Jess McFadyen and allrounder Nensi Patel have not received an offer to renew their existing contracts.

Auckland batter Lauren Down, who was offered a central contract for the 2023/24 season, has opted not to take up an agreement this season due to family reasons.

Of this season’s contracted players, Kate Anderson (finger), Hayley Jensen (knee) and Jess Kerr (toe) are unavailable for this month’s tour to Sri Lanka due to injury.

White Ferns central contract offers 2023/24: Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu