How Bazball became a convenient excuse for England losses

England captain Ben Stokes heads to the pavilion at Edgbaston after being dismissed on day four of the opening Ashes test.

Robert van Royen is a sports writer for Stuff

OPINION: Bazball was once great, despite the overuse of the term most English cricketers even wince at.

But that was before it became a convenient excuse for when the Brendon McCullum coached England cricket team loses, a meek and easy way out when their aggressive manner, heaven forbid, actually comes back to bite.

“But, but, but, we’re saving test cricket,” some of the apologists might as well have shouted from Birmingham’s rooftops in the aftermath of England’s two-wicket loss to Australia in the opening Ashes test at Edgbaston.

Just check out the post from the England’s official Twitter account shortly after Australian captain Pat Cummins struck the winning runs.

“So much to be proud of. Played our way and tried to win and entertain from ball one. As we promised.”

But they lost. Against their bitter rivals.

Talk about downplaying what’s a mighty blow to start the series because, what, you prematurely declared on day one and entertained?

As many English fans rightly pointed out in response to the post, it’s not a charity series.

“We should have won the game and people will soon tire of putting entertainment before results if we lose to the Aussies at home for the first time in 20 plus years,” one fan wrote.

And it’s certainly not limited to the official account of the England team, nor is it new.

Wind back the clock to when the Black Caps inflicted a famous one-run loss on the visiting English in Wellington in February, when the tourists collapsed on the final day in pursuit of 257?

Rather than copping heat for butchering the chase, and some beyond questionable shot selection and poor application at the crease, England’s unlikely defeat was instead largely hailed as a victory for test cricket.

“To become only the second team ever to lose a test by one run could leave a bitter taste in the mouth, but this was delectable entertainment and the latest step on the road in England’s quest to save this format,” The Telegraph’s Nick Hoult wrote.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Former Black Caps captain and England coach Brendon McCullum.

There it is. England’s so-called quest to save test cricket.

Former England player and current assistant coach Paul Collingwood was harping on about doing the same thing after day two of the opening Ashes test.

In fact, having watched England declare their first innings at 393-8 on the opening day, before Australia took a far more conservative, or most might call it sensible, approach, it was almost as if he was attempting to talk Australia into following their lead.

You know, by guilt-tripping them into playing Bazball. Otherwise, everyone can chuck their whites in a pile and make a bonfire of them.

“We have said right from the start we are trying to make test cricket a lot more entertaining. If we don’t do that, then test cricket might not survive. Our vision as a test team is far greater than results. Australia can go about it how they want to go about it, but we’ll stick to our plans, and we’re happy with how we did it over the first two days,” he said.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Australian captain Pat Cummins celebrates after striking the match-winning runs against England in the opening Ashes test in Birmingham.

It’s as if England look down their nose at a bit of grit and a team knuckling down, as the Black Caps did in scoring 483 from 162.3 overs in their second dig in Wellington to set up that marvellous victory last summer.

Kane Williamson struck a superb 132 from 282 balls, but you get the feeling former England player turned commentator Kevin Pietersen wouldn’t have waxed lyrical regarding it, as he did after Joe Root used an array of shots to score a relatively quick 46 in the second innings this week.

Just as well Australian great Ricky Ponting was there to put it into perspective.

“Well, he’s out now. He got 40,” he said.

Ponting and his fellow Aussies sure got the last laugh. And you just know they, of all people, realise it’s all about winning.

To hell with entertaining if it means losing.