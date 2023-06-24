Ian Chappell, Ian Botham and cricket's longest-held grudge

Ian Chappell and Ian Botham are locked in a room together to see whether the two cricket legends will sort out their differences in a new documentary about one of sport’s oldest and most curious grudges.

The Longest Feud, airing in Australia on the eve of the second Ashes test at Lord’s, charts how a 1977 bar-room argument, that ended with Botham shoving Chappell, spun off into an enmity of nearly 50 years’ duration.

In storytelling terms, it most closely resembles a boxing documentary, although instead of heavyweight bouts it recounts the various moments and circumstances in which Chappell, 79, and Botham, 67, were squared off against one another as cricketers or commentators.

Some encounters took place on live cricket broadcasts. Others, away from the public eye, are recreated with playful cartoon renderings. The filmmakers, Luke Tunnecliffe and Cos Cardone, were initially going to include other interviewees, before ultimately deciding to stick with the simplicity of using the two antagonists as narrators as well as subjects.

Like many long-running arguments, the exact reasons for the enmity are blurred by the sands of time, with the chronicle of subsequent meetings and arguments playing out like a cricketing version of The Banshees of Inisherin.

In 1998, the pair were interviewed on A Current Affair by Ray Martin, and then put on the air together as commentators on the first Test of an Ashes series in Brisbane. Twenty minutes passed with barely a word spoken by either.

A little over a decade later, in December 2010, they came close to fighting in the Adelaide Oval carpark after a day’s play of another Ashes test, only to be separated by Nine’s legendary floor manager Ron Castorina.

The documentary’s trailer gives a flavour for how they view one another. “Three words to describe Ian Chappell: sad and lonely,” Botham says.

Chappell’s assessment? “He’s a bully, he’s a coward, and those are all the good things I can say.”

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Ian Chappell with close mate Denis Lilliee, who is also on friendly terms with Ian Botham, in 2013.

Eventually, the duo are brought together in a conclusion that will leave many to wonder about the nature of feuds, stubbornness and generational change.

“It’s a waste of time talking to a liar,” Chappell says to Botham when they confront one another. “I should’ve finished you off when I had the chance,” Botham fires back.

In the coarse nature of the feud, which persisted even though Botham became friends with such close mates of Chappell as Dennis Lillee and Allan Border, the seeds of later uncompromising eras of cricket may be seen.

“The two Ians personify everything about the Australia versus England rivalry. But they go way beyond that – they make it very personal, very real, and very raw,” said Cardone, chief executive of the programme’s producers, JAMTV.

“An Ashes series is the perfect time to peel back the layers and explore what started thismonumental feud, and why it has gone on for so long. It’s compelling and in many ways it’s also very confronting.”

Both Chappell and Botham hold revered places in the cricket pantheon, and are legendary figures in each of their home countries. But upon seeing the whole bitter saga, many viewers may feel compelled to pick up the phone and resolve whatever differences they may harbour with others.