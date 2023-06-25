England's Tammy Beaumont makes history with double century, but Australia lead Ashes test

Australia will enter day four at Trent Bridge in control of the Ashes clash, despite Tammy Beaumont becoming the first English woman to hit a test double-century.

Beaumont capped a record-breaking day with her brilliant 208 on Saturday, the last batter to fall with England all out for 463 after tea on day three in reply to Australia's 473.

But Australia still managed to take a 92-run lead into stumps, with Phoebe Litchfield (41) and Beth Mooney (33) getting to the close unscathed with the tourists 0-82.

It means Australia will have the chance to build a lofty target for England to chase, with 180 overs still available in the only women's Test to ever be played over five days.

For periods on Saturday, it appeared as England were going to build a big lead, before Tahlia McGrath took three quick wickets and the hosts lost 4-15 late in their innings.

Ashleigh Gardner was Australia's best with the ball, taking 4-99 and being the one to finally remove Beaumont after earlier claiming the key scalps of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

But the day has belonged to Beaumont.

The experienced opener became the first English woman to break the 200-run barrier in a test innings on the third day of the Ashes test.

She rewrote the record books, eclipsing Betty Snowball's 189 against New Zealand in 1935, a record which had stood for 88 years as the highest international score by an Englishwoman.

The knock was also the fifth highest of all-time in women's Test cricket, and the third best in Ashes cricket behind Ellyse Perry's 213 and Karen Rolton's 209.

"It's a great accolade. I guess I just had a day out," Beaumont said post-match.

"I wasn't aware of the [England record] milestone, that's why I didn't want to celebrate it and we still needed runs.

"To do it in England, it is pretty special, the highest score I have in an England shirt against the best team in the world and I hope it goes down in the books.”

Stu Forster/Getty Images Australia bowler Alana King and captain Alyssa Healy react after Tammy Beaumont is given out but the decision overturned in a video replay.

Beaumont warmed up for the Ashes by posting 201 in a warm-up match against Australia A last week, and turned it on again in the Test match.

After offering several chances on Friday, and being incorrectly given not out when caught after a ball bounced off her bat and shoe on 61, Beaumont was even more composed on Saturday.

The 32-year-old's only real life came when she was given out lbw on 152 to Alana King, before ball-tracking showed a little over half the ball had pitched outside leg stump on review.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Tammy Beaumont straight drives.

She hit 27 boundaries in her knock, flicking the quicks off her pads while also willing to be patient against the spin when Australia turned the screws before lunch after an untidy first hour.

The Sydney Thunder opener had previously combined in a 137-run third-wicket stand with Sciver-Brunt, who also offered up chances on Saturday morning before being removed by Gardner.

She struck three boundaries in row off Annabel Sutherland early in the day, hitting her through the legside twice and then guiding a ball behind point to the boundary.

Sciver-Brunt looked on for her second Test century, before Gardner speared a ball in and cramped the right-hander for room as she tried to play a cut shot.

Gardner also bowled Dunkley, when the No.5 charged down the wicket and tried to slog-sweep her, as she ended up with 4-99.