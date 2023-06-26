Ashleigh Gardner spins Australia back into tight Ashes test

Australia bolwer Ashleigh Gardner celebrates the wicket of Heather Knight during day four of the Ashes.

Ashleigh Gardner has spun Australia back into the box seat of the Ashes test after a chaotic fourth day ended with England 116-5 chasing 268 for victory.

On a dramatic Sunday at Trent Bridge, Australia fell from 149-1 to all out for 257 in their second innings, after Sophie Ecclestone fuelled two separate collapses of 49-6 and 0-3

England then got away to a flyer in their pursuit of victory, and looked as if they could pull off the chase in a canter when they scored 55-0 from their first 10 overs.

Then Gardner arrived.

After the finger-spinning allrounder took 4-99 in the first innings, she removed England's form batter Tammy Beaumont with her first ball in the second innings.

Fresh off scores of 201 in a warm-up game and 208 in the first innings at Trent Bridge, Beaumont squeezed Gardner to first slip on 22 where Beth Mooney took the catch.

Gardner then got rid of veteran Nat Sciver-Brunt in her next over for a duck when she top-edged a sweep shot, before a sharp-turning delivery trapped Heather Knight lbw for 1.

England opener Emma Lamb also fell in the collapse, out lbw to Tahlia McGrath when ball-tracking showed the Duke's ball would have marginally clipped leg stump.

Kim Garth then struck in the shadows of stumps to have Sophia Dunkley caught behind for 16, leaving Danni Wyatt (20no) and nightwatcher Kate Cross to fight to the close with England needing 152 more to win.

England will need to not only pull off the biggest successful chase in a women's test to win the match, but also eclipse the record for the highest fourth-innings score in any result.

Australia, for their part, will feel that the match could have been set up much more in their favour.

They were cruising late in the morning session, before England debutante Lauren Filer claimed Ellyse Perry's wicket for the second time in the match on 25 and also bowled McGrath for one.

Picked to debut because of her speed, Filer (2-49) was regularly able to get the ball up around the helmet of Australia's batters, on a wicket offering little carry or bounce for other bowlers.

Ecclestone then took command, claiming her second five-wicket haul of the test and making for match figures of 10-192.

She bowled Jess Jonassen sweeping on 14, had Mooney chop on to a ball that spun back to her sharply on 73 and got first-innings Annabel Sutherland caught pulling on 15.

Alyssa Healy survived a dropped chance first ball that would have marked her fourth straight test match duck, before she posted a counter-attacking 50 to give Australia something to bowl at.

But just when she and Alana King looked set to take Australia to a lead of 300 with a 59-run eighth-wicket stand, Australia lost 3-0 with Ecclestone taking the last two wickets to finish with 5-63 for the innings.