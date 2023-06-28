White Ferns suffer historic defeat by Sri Lanka in opening ODI in Galle

First ODI, Galle International Stadium: White Ferns 170-5 in 28 overs (Amelia Kerr 40 off 51, Maddy Green 38 off 30) lost to Sri Lanka 172-1 in 27 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 108no off 83, Vishmi Gunaratne 50 off 74) by 9 wickets.

The White Ferns have suffered an historic defeat, losing to Sri Lanka for the very first time.

And it was a thrashing at that, in the opening ODI of their tour in Galle, New Zealand beaten by nine wickets with an over to spare, in a 28-over rain-shortened match that finished early on Wednesday (NZ time).

Sri Lanka didn’t even qualify for last year’s World Cup in New Zealand, and in the 10 previous ODI clashes, dating back to 1997, the Kiwi women had triumphed by at least seven wickets or 96 runs, while in the 10 T20Is between the countries, the margins had been similarly big.

The boot was firmly on the other foot this time, though, as Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu produced a sterling 108 not out off just 83 balls – her seventh ODI hundred – to comfortably chase down their target of 172, after her side’s spinners had done some decent work up front.

Isuru Sameera Peiris/Photosport Sri Lanka produced an historic win over the White Ferns in the opening ODI in Galle.

The skipper had fine foil from Vishmi Gunaratne, the 17-year-old posting a maiden half century (50 off 74) in a whopping 159-run opening partnership that is a record for any wicket in Sri Lanka women’s ODIs.

After a three-hour-plus delay due to rain, the White Ferns won the toss and opted to bat, in an initially-slated 29-over affair, before that was reduced by a further over part-way through their innings after a brief shower.

Suzie Bates (28 off 35) and Amelia Kerr (40 off 51) put on 60 for the second wicket, but the going wasn’t especially quick, and when captain Sophie Devine (19 off 14) was back in the hut after being run-out via a deflection at the bowler’s end, the Ferns relied on Maddy Green’s 38 off 30 to get them, in an innings featuring 22 overs of spin, to 170-5.

But it proved no match for the Sri Lankan openers, who played contrasting innings, with Athapaththu the aggressor in hitting 10 fours and five sixes, with the only Kiwi bowler to operate at under five runs per over being Eden Carson (0-27 off six, including a maiden).

Isuru Sameera Peiris/Photosport Chamari Athapaththu celebrates her century in Sri Lanka’s big victory.

“Pretty disappointing,” was how Devine summed up the performance by her side.

“But we have to tip our hat to Chamari and the Sri Lankan team, I thought they showed us how to bat on a wicket that was exceptionally good.

“I think the fact that 12 of the players haven’t played in these conditions before, I think we were really pleased with the style and brand that we want to play, it’s now about getting that tempo right and a few more runs on the board.

“[Then] I think we just missed as a bowling unit. I don’t think we were too far off, when a player [Athapaththu ] plays like that it’s pretty difficult, but we probably shied away from a couple of opportunities when we could have got at her a bit more.

“And that’s part of the learning of this group, being able to take the risks when someone’s batting the way that they are.”

The second and final matches of the series are at the same venue, starting on Friday, and Monday.