NZ umpire Chris Gaffaney to stand in 50th test in second Ashes test at Lord's

Umpire Chris Gaffaney inspects a section of the pitch during day three of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval in June.

Chris Gaffaney will become just the second New Zealand cricket umpire to stand in 50 tests when he walks to the middle at Lord’s this evening (NZ time).

Gaffaney and Ahsan Raza will be the on-field umpires for the second test in the Ashes series between hosts England and Australia.

The 47-year-old is behind only Billy Bowden in tests umpired by a New Zealander, with Bowden being in the middle on 84 occasions.

“It’s a tremendous honour to reach 50 tests and it is made even more special since it will be at the home of cricket. I feel very lucky,” Gaffaney said.

“To be only the second New Zealander in the history of the game to do this is something I’m very proud of. I never thought I’d do one, let alone 50.”

The former Otago opening bat made his first test appearance as an umpire in Harare in 2014 when Zimbabwe met South Africa, and he’s been on the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires since 2015.

Gaffaney has also officiated in 77 ODIs and 43 T20Is, including the men’s World Cups in 2015 and 2019 and the men’s T20 World Cups in 2016, 2021 and 2022.

“None of it would have been possible without my incredible wife Sarah who has stuck with me through the highs and lows and been my biggest supporter,” Gaffaney said.

“I’d like to thank Rodger McHarg who was my first umpire manager at New Zealand Cricket. When I took my first steps into umpiring, he was always there to encourage, help and direct me on the path on which I walk today.”