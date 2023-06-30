The Ashes: Steve Smith takes controversial catch to dismiss England's Joe Root

No stranger to controversy, Australia’s Steve Smith was caught in another on day two of the second Ashes test.

The former skipper took a tumbling catch to dismiss England’s Joe Root at Lord’s to leave the game finely balanced, but not everyone was as convinced as TV umpire Marais Erasmus that Smith had taken the catch cleanly.

On 10 – after being dropped on one – Root hooked Mitchell Starc in the air to backward square leg where Smith dived to get his hands on it.

The ball appeared to be touching the ground while in Smith’s fingers as they slid along the turf, before the ball popped loose. Smith managed to get his body underneath as he tumbled over, ending up cupping it in the crook of his elbow before holding it in his right hand and throwing it up in celebration.

The decision was referred to Erasmus, who watched several slow-motion replays before giving Root out.

Unsurprisingly, not all England cricket fans agreed with the decision.

“No chance that's a catch by Steve Smith. Gets fingers under it but then loses it & pushes it along the grass before barely gathering it back in as he rolls over. Garbage decision/rule,” wrote one Twitter user.

England slashed Australia's first-innings lead of 416 to 138 but the bad news for England in comfortably scoring 278 runs was that all four wickets to fall were gifted to Australia.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Australia’s Steve Smith dives to catch England batter Joe Root during day two of the Ashes 2nd test match at Lord's.

Australia's fortunes worsened when Nathan Lyon spin bowler injured his right calf while running to a ball in the field and hobbled away with help. He didn't return and the manner of his exit suggested he may not return for the rest of what is his 100th successive test.

Smith was stripped of the Australian captaincy and banned from cricket by Cricket Australia for a year after his part in the ‘Sandpaper’ ball-tampering incident against South Africa in 2018.