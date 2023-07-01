Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine centuries set up big White Ferns win against Sri Lanka

Kerr and Devine put together the 3rd highest White Ferns ODI partnership.

At Galle International Stadium, Galle: White Ferns 329-7 (Sophie Devine 137 off 121, Melie Kerr 108 off 106) beat Sri Lanka 213 (Kavisha Dilhari 82 off 98) in 48.4 overs by 116 runs

Centuries to Melie Kerr and Sophie Devine have set up an emphatic win for the White Ferns in their second ODI against Sri Lanka in Galle.

After losing the first match at the same venue on Tuesday, the White Ferns needed to win the second to stay in the three-match series.

They did it with ease, thumping Sri Lanka by 116 runs after scoring 329-7 in their 50 overs.

The White Ferns lost Suzie Bates (1) in just the third over but quickly recovered.

Kerr and Bernadine Bezuidenhout took the score to 57 before Bezuidenhout was out for 25.

Kerr and skipper Devine then dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers, punishing anything short.

Isuru Sameera Peiris Amelia Kerr, left, and Sophie Devine embrace during their huge partnership against Sri Lanka in Galle.

They combined for a partnership of 229, the third-highest White Ferns partnership in ODI cricket, behind the 295 by Kerr and Leigh Kasperek against Ireland in 2018 and 262 by Haidee Tiffen and Suzie Bates against Pakistan in 2008-09.

Kerr was first to her century, hitting triple figures in the 40th over, while Devine registered hers the following over.

Kerr was out soon after for 108, while Devine hit a late barrage before being out for 137.

Leah Tahuhu did most of the damage with the ball, taking four wickets as the White Ferns restricted Sri Lanka to 213 in reply.

Reeling at 35-4, Sri Lanka never looked likely, though Kavisha Dilhari offered some resistance with 84.

The two teams meet again in the series decider on Monday (NZT).