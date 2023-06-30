Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine set up big White Ferns total vs Sri Lanka

Centuries to Melie Kerr and Sophie Devine have given the White Ferns a huge total in their second ODI against Sri Lanka in Galle.

After losing the first match at the same venue on Tuesday, the White Ferns need to win this match to stay in the three-match series. They have given themselves every chance, scoring 329-7 in their 50 overs.

They lost Suzie Bates (1) in just the third over before Kerr and Bernadine Bezuidenhout took the score to 57 before Bezuidenhout was out for 25.

Kerr and skipper Devine then dominated the bowling, being severe on anything short.

Isuru Sameera Peiris Amelia Kerr, left, and Sophie Devine embrace during their huge partnership against Sri Lanka in Galle.

They combined for a partnership of 229, the third highest White Ferns partnership in ODI cricket, behind the 295 by Kerr and Leigh Kasperek againt Ireland in 2018 and 262 by Haidee Tiffen and Suzie Bates against Pakistan in 2008-09.

Kerr was first to her century, coming in the 40th over, while Devine registered hers the following over. Kerr was out soon after for 108, while Devine hit a late barrage before being out for 137.