‘The biggest load of rubbish’: Legend fumes over Mitchell Starc Ashes non-catch

Australia's Mitchell Starc was denied a catch by the TV umpire during the second Ashes test at Lord's.

Mitchell Starc and a whole heap of Australians were left bewildered, but the umpires got it right, after the fast bowler was controversially denied a catch late on the fourth day of the second Ashes test at Lord’s.

In the closing stages of play on a day when the tourists roared closer to a 2-0 series lead, it looked like they had claimed a fifth English wicket before stumps when Starc took a fine, running, diving catch at fine leg off the blade of Ben Duckett.

However, while Starc claimed the catch well above the turf, his cushioning of his fall with his left hand saw him plant the ball on the ground and slide it along the turf, which was enough for TV umpire Marais Erasmus to over-rule it.

It left Starc dumbfounded, captain Pat Cummins seeking an explanation from the umpires, and plenty firing up, including Australian legend Glenn McGrath, who unleashed on BBC’s Test Match Special radio programme.

“I’m sorry that’s the biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever seen. That ball is under control,” McGrath said.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Mitchell Starc’s sliding of the ball along the turf caused his catch of Ben Duckett to be ruled not out.

“I’ve seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out then every other catch that’s ever been taken should not be out. That is a disgrace.”

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch, on Channel Nine, called it a “shocking decision”.

“For a guy who’s six-foot five to make good ground like that, get your hands around it, slide on your knees and get up in one motion, I’d say that you’re pretty well in control of your body.”

However, soon after stumps, the Marylebone Cricket Club – the custodian of cricket’s laws – issued a statement in support of Erasmus.

“Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has ‘complete control over the ball and his/her own movement.’ The ball cannot touch the ground before then,” the statement read.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Australia captain Pat Cummins speaks with Kiwi umpire Chris Gaffaney after Mitchell Starc’s catch was rubbed out.

“In this particular incident, Mitchell Starc was still sliding as the ball rubbed the ground, therefore he was not in control of his movement.”

The controversy came just two days after Erasmus was involved in another contentious catch call, when he ruled Australia’s Steve Smith to have legally claimed a take to dismiss Joe Root, thanks to his fingers being underneath the ball.

England will need Duckett to make the most of his let-off, with the opener unbeaten on 50 and the hosts 114-4 in pursuit of 371, for what would be the highest-ever successful run chase at Lord’s.