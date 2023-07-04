Michael Rippon, Michael Rae join Canterbury as Cam Fletcher heads to Auckland

Michael Rippon has left the Otago Volts to join Canterbury for the 2023/24 domestic cricket season.

The arrival of Michael Rippon and Michael Rae to Canterbury and the departure of Cam Fletcher to Auckland are the major movements for the 2023/24 domestic men’s cricket season.

Left-arm wrist spinner Rippon, who has played one Twenty20 international for the Black Caps and nine ODIs and 19 T20Is for the Netherlands, has spent the past seven seasons with Otago.

Fast bowler Rae had been with the Otago Volts since the 2014/15 season, claiming 131 first-class wickets and 79 white-ball victims.

Wicketkeeper-batter Fletcher, who has been on the fringes of the New Zealand white-ball team in recent seasons without making his international debut, was born and raised in Auckland. He will represent his hometown in the upcoming season for the first time since under-19 age-group cricket after playing with Canterbury since the 2015/15 season, following a brief stint with Northern Districts.

New Zealand under-19 star Muhammad Abbas has been awarded his first domestic contract with Wellington, while opener Jack Boyle has gained his first contract with Central Districts.

Boyle, who was previously contracted by Canterbury until 2021/22, moved to Hawke’s Bay last year and made his Stags debut in the one-day and first-class competitions.

Black Caps test spinner Ajaz Patel returns to the Stags’ contracted group after having missed out on a New Zealand Cricket central contract renewal for 2023/24.

Major Associations can name up to 15 players in the first round of contract announcements, followed by a two-week official transfer window that allows uncontracted players the chance of assessing their options with another team before the 16-man rosters are confirmed.

2023/24 Domestic contracts (First round)

Auckland: Adithya Ashok, Cole Briggs, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Cam Fletcher, Matt Gibson, Ryan Harrison, Harjot Johal, Simon Keene, Ben Lister, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Quinn Sunde, George Worker.

Northern Districts: Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Henry Cooper, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Johnston, Scott Kuggeleijn, Bharat Popli, Tim Pringle, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert, Fred Walker, Joe Walker.

Central Districts: Jack Boyle, Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Will Clark, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Greg Hay, Jayden Lennox, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Brad Schmulian, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins.

Wellington: Muhammad Abbas, Nick Greenwood, James Hartshorn, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly, Callum McLachlan, Iain McPeake, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Gareth Severin, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek.

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Matt Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Cole McConchie, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Kenny McClure, Will O’Rourke, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley.

Otago: Matt Bacon, Max Chu, Jacob Cumming, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Luke Georgeson, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Ben Lockrose, Jarrod McKay, Travis Muller, Thorn Parkes, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford.

2023/24 Black Caps contract offers: Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.