Ashes: I hope England have learnt – give the Aussies a chance and they will kill you

Tensions flared after England's Jonny Bairstow was controversially dismissed on the final day of the second Test at Lord's.

ANALYSIS: Since the Lord’s test I’ve heard both Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes say that Jonny Bairstow’s stumping at Lord’s will galvanise England.

Now I know England are a better team when they are on edge, with the bit between their teeth, perhaps feeling a bit wronged after some controversy. We’ve seen that for a long time. But ultimately you shouldn’t really need motivating or galvanising for an Ashes series.

The Bairstow incident has actually been very convenient. It’s taken up all the column inches this week. It’s all anyone wants to talk about, to the point that you’d think that’s why they lost that game and are 2-0 down in the Ashes. It’s not.

They lost that game because of how they bowled in perfect conditions on the first day, then their collapse from 188 for one to 325 all out. They are 2-0 down because they have missed 15 chances to Australia’s seven, and have conceded 60 more extras than Australia.

Normally at 2-0 down in the Ashes – which England have not been at home for a long time – you hear the first rumblings about reviews into the state of the game, and ripping up the county system.

There’s none of that this time. England have a diehard cult following, and the world is talking about an incident that has been blown out of all proportion. I’ve had a couple of days to think about it, and watched it back a few times. Alex Carey throws the ball before Bairstow leaves the crease. Bairstow would never walk out like that if it was a spinner, so what’s different?

Australia were well within their rights

Anyway, I tend to think the spirit of cricket is something we lean on when we don’t feel the laws suit us. The spirit of cricket is broken every single day in many little ways. It was out in the laws, and Australia were well within their rights, even if it might not have been the best look. They won’t care. None of these players have ever won the Ashes in England, and they are 2-0 up.

One thing is for sure: I bet Jonny won’t ever do it again. You don’t see too many guys get Mankaded twice.

I think that England will actually be better for the incident, and not just because they won’t go wandering out of their crease again. They are a casual cricket team, whereas Australia are thorough and serious. I’ve been critical of the friendliness England have shown, all the smiling and the shaking hands. I know everyone knows each other from the franchise circuit but a generation ago a lot of Aussies played county cricket but it didn’t stop things changing when the Ashes came round.

I’m sure England will still talk to Australia, but maybe those conversations will not be as friendly or long. The mentality will change. Australia have displayed their ruthless edge and if England were still in any doubt, Pat Cummins declaring he would do exactly the same if the opportunity arose again should leave them in no doubt. When opportunity presented itself Australia went for the kill. You get nothing for free in the Ashes, and England have been given a reminder of that.

I have heard comments from the England camp about how they have nothing to lose. That is not true. They have everything to lose. One mistake, one bad session, and the series will be gone.

I’m not really interested in hearing them say that they can win 3-2. They need to worry about playing better at Headingley to keep the series alive for Old Trafford, then the same again for the Oval. To play 15 consecutive days of outstanding Ashes cricket, so just worry about each day as it comes, and getting the little details right that have been the difference between the sides so far.

The majority of their cricket has been really good, and at times they have managed to ruffle Australia. But Australia know they will always have a sniff against England. We are seeing flamboyant 40s and 50s from England, not game-shaping hundreds, because they keep Australia’s bowlers interested.

I won’t lie, they have picked a team that worries me. Harry Brook has never batted No 3 for England, and has never had success there for Yorkshire. In the bowling, there are three new players who have not been in the heat of Ashes battle.

Moeen Ali feels high at No 7 against Australia’s quicks, Chris Woakes is short on cricket, and all I hear about Mark Wood is that his elbow isn’t right.

Even without Nathan Lyon, the picture looks clearer for Australia. They know they are in for a raucous reception at Headingley, but they know what it is like to be booed. They can cope with it.

All of that, and the Western Terrace, will be great theatre, and I can’t wait to be there. But just like England’s talk this week, it will not change the outcome of the game. Only England getting the little things right will do that.

They are a talented team, capable of turning this round, but the time for talk is over.