Third Ashes test in balance after Australia squander advantage

Australia's bid to wrap up a drought-breaking overseas Ashes series win at Headingley has taken a hit after Ben Stokes produced another solo effort to keep England in the contest.

Australia went to stumps on a pulsating day two of the third test at 116-4 in their second innings, leading by 142 with the match again firmly in the balance.

But the story could have been so much better for Australia, as they attempted to home in on their first series win in England for 22 years with a Headingley victory, if it hadn't been for Stokes.

With Pat Cummins running through England's top order en route to his best Ashes figures of 6-91, England went to lunch at 142-7 and still trailing by 121.

But from there, the day went south for Australia.

Stokes did what Stokes does best, producing a counter-attacking 80 and hitting five sixes in a 50-minute period after lunch while battling hip and knee issues.

Mark Wood also hit 24 off eight balls, as England's tail wagged and Stokes started to dispatch everything to the boundary.

Stokes' miracle at Headingley in 2019 will forever be his finest hour in test cricket.

But if England pull off an unlikely win here to stay in the series and somehow deny Australia over the next two tests, this innings could be viewed as almost equally crucial.

Rui Vieira/AP Ben Stokes kept England in the fight.

As is so often the case when Stokes gets going, Australia also didn't help themselves when they dropped him twice on 45 off Todd Murphy.

"When Ben Stokes is there, you are never in total control," Australia's coach Andrew McDonald said.

"We have seen that over a period of time. We were able to create a couple of opportunities so it was a bit of dysfunction on our behalf."

Murphy eventually got Stokes in the deep for his maiden Ashes wicket, but by that point the momentum was back with England.

And when Stuart Broad got David Warner for the 17th time in test cricket for four in Australia's third over, Headingley was buzzing.

Still though, there was another sting in the tail.

After Australia fought back to 68-1, Marnus Labuschagne threw away his wicket when he swept Moeen Ali straight to a man on the legside boundary out of nowhere on 33.

Steve Smith followed with an uncharacteristic push to short midwicket to give Moeen his 200th test wicket, before Usman Khawaja was caught behind off Chris Woakes for 43.

"Those two wickets were gifted," Moeen quipped afterwards.

Australia had lost 22-3, and the Ashes were back alive.

Rain is forecast for Saturday and Monday, but the pace at which this test is moving means that may not matter.

England will also have confidence that the last three fourth-innings at Headingley have resulted in successful chases of 296, 362 and 322.

But, with the exception of Stokes, their batting has looked all at sea of late, seemingly stuck with the loose-shot component of Bazball but without the intent.

It's part of the reason why Cummins was able to run through the hosts on Thursday and Friday with edge after edge, while Mitchell Starc took 2-59 and got Jonny Bairstow out to a wide and full ball on 12.

"It's like the first two tests. What happens next, who knows?" McDonald said.

"It is 50-50. On the back of losing the toss, to be 50-50 after day two speaks volumes to this group.

"We have got on the wrong side of a couple of tosses and worked our way into games and this is no different.

"And at 142 ahead, we have them on the board at the moment."