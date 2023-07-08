Ashes rivals Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow clash during third test

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and Australian batter Steve Smith exchanged words after Smith's dismissal on day two of the third Ashes test.

Moeen Ali insists there is no great divide between Australia and England on the field despite Steve Smith taking exception to Jonny Bairstow late on day two at Headingley.

After hitting a Moeen ball straight to midwicket on two, Smith immediately reacted when Bairstow said something to him upon being dismissed.

Stump microphones picked up Bairstow saying "See ya Smudge", before Smith reacted asking, "what did you say, mate?"

Smith followed the question up a second time with Bairstow before walking from the field.

Bairstow was at the centre of the controversial stumping at Lord's on Sunday and made a point to antagonise Australia throughout his innings at Leeds.

The England veteran repeatedly made exaggerated efforts to stay in his crease, continually asking the Australians if the ball was dead.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Moeen Ali of England celebrates dismissing Steve Smith of Australia (not pictured) during day two of the third Ashes test at Headingley.

The situation did little to help his batting, with Bairstow caught trying to drive a wide and full ball from Mitchell Starc for 12 in the first innings.

Moeen said the spirit between the teams was not an issue.

"It's been fine, I think all the games have been alright to be honest with you," Moeen said.

"Both teams have been pretty good and there's been nothing major, major yet."

Smith's shot to get out was uncharacteristically poor, pushing a ball from Moeen straight to the fielder at a crucial point in the match.

His wicket was the second to fall in a minor Australian collapse of 22-3, before the tourists went to stumps at 116-4 in their second innings with a lead of 142.

Smith's 100th test has been a frustrating one, with scores of 22 and two on days one and two.

"I didn't notice that he snapped back around," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said.

"In terms of the shot it has been a high-pressurised series and there has been errors on both batting departments. That's going to happen.

"The games have ebbed and flowed and stayed in the balance. Whenever there is high pressure there are going to be errors. And that's what happened with Steve."