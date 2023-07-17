Australia concerned with behaviour of Ashes crowds as MCC members face hearing

Usman Khawaja is pulled back by security after clashing with a fan in heated scenes at Lord's.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has condemned the behaviour of Ashes cricket crowds, claiming he would not take his children to sit among foul-mouthed spectators.

Crowd behaviour has been in the spotlight throughout this year's series, with Australia copping reams of abuse before and after the dramatic final day of the second test at Lord's.

The matter will return to the headlines again this week, with three Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members to face a King's Counsel over alleged abuse of Australian players in the Lord's long room.

Khawaja on Sunday opted not to comment on that issue, as the trio await a decision on whether they will be expelled from the MCC.

But, in the wake of Australia players and family members being sworn at and labelled cheats, the 36-year-old said he was concerned about the behaviour of fans in general.

Screengrab Australia's players are confronted by members in the Lord's Long Room at lunch in the wake of Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal.

England have pointed out in the past fortnight they copped similar treatment in Australia but Khawaja said it was irrelevant which country the abuse took place in.

"I don't agree with it either way. I don't think it's the right thing to do," Khawaja, who has two young daughters, said.

"If I am coming to the cricket and watching the cricket, I wouldn't want my kids to be around that.

"If I saw that I would 100 per cent make a complaint or just leave. Some of the stuff can be pretty poor.

"Over at Edgbaston they were calling Travis Head a c..., you know what.

"I can't believe you can actually say that in a public domain anywhere.

Supplied Usman Khawaja spoke with security as he climbed the stairs after allegedly being abused in the Lord's Long Room.

"I know, watching a lot of sport and loving sport, that it happens around the world.

"It can be a little disappointing at times. We can take it too far in Australia. I'm not a big fan of it."

Head was spotted talking to security early on day one of the Edgbaston test while fielding on the boundary, but for the most part played along with Barmy Army chants.

Khawaja was the first Australian to react to fans amid chaotic scenes in the long room at Lord's earlier this month, with vision clearly showing him reporting several members to security.

AAP has been told kicks were aimed at other players as the team walked up the internal stairs in the pavilion that day.

Khawaja said crowd behaviour "doesn't bother me" after a lifetime in elite sport, but that he would continue to report comments that concerned him.