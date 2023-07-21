Cricket: England leads Australia by 67 runs as Zak Crawley hits 189 runs in Ashes test

England's Zak Crawley scored 189 runs in 182 deliveries, including three sixes and 21 fours, during the fourth Ashes cricket test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Opener Zak Crawley hit a rapid 189 as England dominated the second day of the fourth Ashes test to take a 67-run lead over Australia with six wickets left at stumps on Friday (NZT).

England reached 384-4 in 72 overs in reply to Australia's first innings of 317. The visitors were dismissed in the morning session at Old Trafford after resuming on 299-8.

Crawley took England into the lead after just 54.3 overs with a superb flick for six off Mitch Marsh.

Australia’s woes continued as England was allowed a couple of overthrows when Australia captain Pat Cummins forgot to back up Steve Smith’s throw from the deep, although it did have some respite when an off-balance Crawley dragged Cameron Green (1-40) on to his stumps. Crawley scored 189 in 182 deliveries, including three sixes and 21 fours.

Joe Root (84 in 95) then departed 16 short of three figures after he was unable to bring his bat down in time to a grubber from Josh Hazlewood (1-62), the first significant sign of variable bounce in the pitch.

TVNZ Stuart Broad snares his 600th test wicket as England's bowlers apply pressure on Australia.

There were no further alarms for England with Harry Brook unbeaten on 14 and captain Ben Stokes on 24 not out.

England had launched into Australia's bowling post-lunch and rocketed to 239-2. Crawley led a partnership of 121 from 152 balls with Moeen Ali, then 109 from 86 with Root at tea in a partnership which would grow to 206.

Rui Vieira/AP England's Zak Crawley, right, runs past Australia's Josh Hazlewood, left, after playing a shot at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Crawley scored 106 on his own in the middle session.

Ali showed his versatility by scoring 54 at No. 3

England has to win here to keep the series alive, and warned Australia beforehand that it would try to force a quick result because Saturday's play may be lost to forecasted rain. If England doesn't win, Australia will retain the Ashes.

With that in mind, England added an entertaining 178 runs after lunch from 25 overs at more than seven per over.

The Australians were befuddled, especially expensive Cummins. Mitchell Starc finished the day on 2-74.

England's first 100 took 22.1 overs. The second 100 took 13.2 overs.

Rui Vieira/AP England's Chris Woakes celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Josh Hazlewood.

Ali came out of test retirement for the series as emergency spin cover, then volunteered to bat at No. 3 when Ollie Pope was injured out of the series. Ali made it his job to give Root and Brook distance from the new ball and excelled with his first test fifty in 4 1/2 years.

He was dropped on 53 but out one run later at 130-2 when he hit Starc in front of square and gave Usman Khawaja a two-hand diving catch.

That brought in Root, who smacked the first ball he faced from Starc to the boundary.

Rui Vieira/AP Australia's Steven Smith, right, congratulates England's Zak Crawley, left, as Crawley leaves the field after losing his wicket.

Crawley reached a streaky century with lots of edged shots from 93 balls, the second fastest by an England opener in test history. The only quicker one was his own off 86 balls last year in Pakistan.

He and Root were so comfortable on a slow pitch against an ageing ball that they hit sixes close to the interval.

Root reverse-ramped Marsh over deep third and Crawley slog-swept Travis Head over cow corner.