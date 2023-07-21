Constant tinkering, no spinner and bad match-ups: How the Ashes wheels came off for Australia

ANALYSIS: At the end of one of the most disorientating sessions in their Ashes history, Australia were reduced to finding elaborate ways to limit their pain.

Pat Cummins tinkered the field after almost every ball. Fielders walked sedately towards their new positions. Travis Head approached each delivery with ostentatious care. In this ploy, at least, Australia were successful: Head’s last over before tea took all of five minutes, and Australia bowled just 25 overs in the two-hour session.

In the second session of the day, Australia haemorrhaged 178 while taking just a solitary wicket. It was merely the prelude to more pain after tea, when England added another 145 runs.

At stumps on day two at Old Trafford, England were 384-4 – a lead of 67 – thanks to Zak Crawley’s magnificent knock of 189.

As they toiled, Australian minds might have reflected on the previous day, when their batsmen inserted the knife and neglected to twist it: five of their top six reached 32, but none passed 51. Led by Crawley’s innings for the ages, England would be altogether less forgiving, leaving Australia to lament the reasons for their malaise.

Team selection

Picking a spinner in the test XI is, as former head coach Justin Langer recently wrote, part of Australia’s DNA. Not since January 2012 had Australia gone into a test without a specialist spinner. Todd Murphy’s 9.3 overs at Headingley convinced Cummins that, despite a fine series in India, he could not – unlike Nathan Lyon, whose injury at Lord’s is acquiring more significance with every passing day – command a berth in all climes.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Australia captain Pat Cummins during day two.

Left to choose between both their Western Australia all-rounders at Old Trafford, Australia fudged: they picked both. The upshot was that Cameron Green was picked as Australia’s fourth bowler for the first time in his test career; on every other occasion he has been the fifth bowler, and carded to bat at No 6.

Green and Mitchell Marsh are both fifth, rather than fourth, bowlers: they arrived in Manchester having taken just 72 wickets in 56 tests between them. And so Australia picked an imbalanced side, comprising only three frontline bowlers and two batting all-rounders, with Head’s locum off spin in support. It was a disjointed line-up: the sort that, for all Australia’s protests to the contrary, contained more than a whiff of being content with a draw.

The upshot was that, at a decisive juncture in the Ashes series, Australia had to use Head in a novel role: as first-choice spinner. Recognising the importance of a calculated assault, Crawley greeted Head with a reverse sweep for four, and then a slog sweep for six. Head’s six overs in the afternoon session yielded 48 runs, forcing Cummins to bowl his three frontline seamers more. Murphy would have been braced for an England assault too, but would have been better-equipped for the task.

Wasting the new ball

Cummins’ decision to entrust Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with the new ball was surprising, yet had a certain logic: the captain is far less dependent on the new ball, and has a far better record when deployed as first change. Starc snared Ben Duckett in the third over. For all his magisterial shot-making, Crawley also benefited from some major early fortune – he played and missed several times to the new-ball pair, edged Hazlewood just short of slip and inside-edged Cummins’s first ball past his stumps.

Stu Forster/Getty Images England batter Zak Crawley pummels a six off Mitchell Marsh.

While luck eluded Australia, they were also inaccurate: 37% of deliveries in the morning session to Crawley and Moeen Ali were either in line with the stumps or drifting down the leg side, allowing them to score freely off their pads. Rather than stick to pounding away just outside Crawley’s off stump, Australia swiftly resorted to the short ball, a delivery against which he thrives.

Following the ball

For vast swathes of the afternoon, Cummins’s tactics were those that schoolboys are taught to avoid: following the ball. Consider how, in one Cummins over, Australia shifted from having seven men on the leg side, braced for a short ball, to having seven on the off side. Every change merely created a new gap for Crawley’s imperious strokeplay, and Root’s 360-degree hitting, to exploit.

Decision fatigue is the notion that the more decisions you have to make, the more that the quality of these decisions worsens. Perhaps this doubles as an explanation of why Australia have struggled more as the series has gone on: it is not so much facing one day of Bazball that is exhausting, but the sheer cumulative effect.

At the start of each session at home, Australia can pair Cummins and Hazlewood together and trust that, even if they do not take wickets, they will retain control. England’s batting line-up demands constant reassessment from the fielding side, denied the luxury of being able to settle into a plan.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Batted, mate: Pat Cummins congratulates Zak Crawley.

“Today was that perfect storm,” admitted Dan Vettori, Australia’s assistant coach, who gave an insight into how England’s approach has affected the tourists.

“Do you keep going, do you keep pressing? Today was probably the first day that our press was met with them going to seven an over. And I think in the back of our minds, we always knew that England had this in them because they play so aggressively and. I think you see the respect that the players have for their tactics with some of the fields that we’ve had to set to mitigate that at times.”

In so much as they had a plan, Australia were too short and too straight – even more curious given Crawley’s prowess against bouncers. Mostly, Australia assumed a role that seems antithetical to their national cricketing character: as reactive, their fields dictated to by England’s batsmen rather than their own best assessment of how to get a wicket.

Holding back Mitch Marsh

In keeping with his travails against nagging seam bowling, and curious preference for faster bowlers, Crawley succumbed twice to Mitchell Marsh at Headingley in only 14 balls – both times feathering an edge behind. Yet at Old Trafford, Marsh did not bowl a ball until Crawley had already made 112.

Misplacing the fundamentals

For all that Australia’s tactics were questionable, so were their fundamentals. Overthrows late in the day were another sign of a team who had descended into the slightly ragtag; so was conceding 18 extras, bowling 11 no balls to the hosts’ three.

England will hope that this test sees a continuation of a trend in the first three Tests, ending in victory for the side conceding fewer extras.