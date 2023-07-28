Streetwise Australia in the driving seat after England batting collapse

There were smiles aplenty in the Australia dressing room at the end of a day in which they took strides towards their first Ashes win in England for 22 years.

Their batsmen were more streetwise and better equipped to negotiate difficult conditions, reaching the close 61 for one, 222 behind England’s 283, after an error strewn day from both sides.

This series is a clash of cricketing cultures. Australia play hard edged test cricket, England go for it with whiz-bang fun. England aggressed at 5.1 an over, Australia grafted to the close 2.4, going nowhere but not giving wickets away. Someone clever, somewhere in the world, will work out how to blend Bazball with Australian grit and come up with a magic formula.

This was the most disappointing day of the series from the England batsmen given the manner of dismissals, the lives gifted by tired Australian catchers and Pat Cummins’s reticence with his fields.

Again it was great entertainment, although more of a pub band singalong type of fun than a polished stadium gig standard as tired players lapsed in concentration. Australia dropped five catches and missed a run out, creating 16 chances in good bowling conditions, while Moeen Ali tweaked a groin and bowlers on both sides continually went off for treatment, the toll of five tests in 45 days evident.

The quality of cricket in this Test will not be high but then what do you expect when the diary must be cleared to play the Hundred.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Marnus Labuschagne, left, of Australia and Usman Khawaja of walk from the ground at stumps on day one of the fifth Ashes test at The Oval in London.

The costliest drop was keeper Alex Carey missing Harry Brook on five, which if taken England would have been 78 for four. It was a wild drive that showed why Brook is nowhere near ready to bat at No 3, but he recovered to top score with 85 from 91 playing the kind of strokes that mark him out as a special talent.

Batting was tough at times with the floodlights on from lunchtime onwards and even though it was not hooping swing, the bowlers stood at the top of their mark always in the game. England were a mixed bag of brilliant and brainless, and seemed to throw their hands up when they lost the toss and decided they had nothing to lose in going for it, believing 250 a good total.

By doing so they regressed from the performances in the northern tests. Conditions were flatter in Leeds and Manchester, but they were also better at picking their moments to attack in those games.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP England's Jonny Bairstow is bowled out by Australia's Josh Hazlewood during the first day of the fifth Ashes test match at The Oval in London.

Brendon McCullum was asked to define the Bazball batting philosophy at the start of the series (although the questioner did not use the B-word given he hates it). “Absorb pressure then identify when the time has come to put pressure back on the opposition and be brave enough to pull the trigger,” he said.

This time England pulled the trigger at the wrong times and because of it they lost wickets in clusters. From 62 for nought they shipped three for 11 and at 184 for three they lost four for 28.

New batsmen were too quick to attack, not giving themselves time to adjust to conditions and only one player, Ben Stokes, can really lay claim to receiving a good ball, bowled by a Mitchell Starc peach.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put on 62 and jumped on Australia’s passivity with the new ball, the fields back again and Cummins chasing the ball around as England picked off singles and clouted fours. It always felt as though the openers were chancing their arms; their techniques exposed by the conditions and both were dropped in the cordon.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Australian Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates after cleaning up England batter Jonny Bairstow.

Cummins came on first change and was superb, head and shoulders above any other bowler all day, even if his figures of one for 66 from 13 overs with an economy rate of 5.07 tell a different story. He produced an electrifying opening spell that brought one wicket and two dropped catches, beating the edge for fun.

This was Brook’s fourth innings between 50 and 85 in the series and his tenth half century in 11 tests, but England needed him to stay in if they were to make the 350 score that would really give them a chance of dictating to Australia.

He picked England up after the loss of both openers and Joe Root in a 21 ball spell before lunch that undid a good start. Brook counter-attacked, swatting Mitchell Marsh and Starc for six. He had nine from 17 balls then scored 39 from his next 24. Moeen defended at the other end, playing like a proper no 3.

Brook was almost run out going for a dicey single on 30 and when he called Moeen for another quick run it arguably changed the complexion of the innings. Moeen pulled his groin, and debilitated, he changed his approach. He had 11 off 37 balls before his injury, he swatted 23 from his next nine, barely able to run. He hobbled up the stairs to the dressing room when he was bowled slogging Todd Murphy.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Mark Wood of England reacts after David Warner of Australia is dropped during the opening day of the fifth Ashes test.

Stokes was bowled for three, Jonny Bairstow chopped on and Brook chased a wide ball that he slashed hard to slip as England fell apart with 184 for three turning into 212 for seven.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes stiffened the resolve with a 49 run partnership but again England gifted wickets, the tail sliding away with the last three falling for 22.

James Anderson was wicketless and Stuart Broad too failed to break through with the new ball and the crowd fell flat. Australia lost David Warner, gobbled up at slip by Crawley off Chris Woakes, but it was a dogged Australian rearguard in the gloom.

Usman Kahwaja passed 1000 balls in the series, batting in a way that is anathema to England but effective, while Marnus Labuchagne was dead set on staying in for better conditions tomorrow. England need to quickly find a way back into this game.