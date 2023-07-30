Bazball assault by England batters leaves Australia in trouble at The Oval

England's batters plunder to put them in a strong position in the fifth test at The Oval in London.

Australia face a monumental task to claim a drought-breaking Ashes series win in England after falling victim to another prolonged Bazball assault on day three at The Oval.

England went to stumps on Saturday night at 389-9 and with a lead of 377, after Joe Root, Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow all cashed in on one of the most one-sided days of the series.

And the hosts will also have the added motivation of sending Stuart Broad out a winner, after Australia's arch-nemesis prompted surprise by announcing his impending retirement on Saturday night.

The visitors will need to pull off the highest successful fourth-innings chase at The Oval to win the fifth and final test, with that landmark of 263 having been set 121 years ago in the 1902 series.

Australia have already retained the Ashes with a 2-1 series lead, but they need a win or draw at The Oval to take their first test series victory in England since 2001.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Joe Root was in commanding form as England took control on day three of the fourth Ashes test at The Oval.

Some rain is forecast for London late on Sunday and Monday, but the rate at which England have scored means a result is likely.

Still, Australia insist victory is possible.

"The boys will be confident they can chase whatever they put on in the morning," spinner Todd Murphy said.

"We spoke about it at the start of the day, just keeping ourselves in the game today and backing our batters to chase whatever we get set.

"We knew England were going to come out today and put the pressure on us and they did, they batted really well. But we're definitely still in the game."

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow played an important role with a fine partnership with Joe Root.

The hosts will now firmly believe after Saturday they have been the far better side in this series, with the reality being their own brain implosions hurt them in the first two tests and the rain saved Australia in Manchester.

Most concerning for Australia will be the way they have bowled in the final two tests.

Mitchell Starc started poorly on Saturday with 0-22 off his first two overs before recovering to 4-94, while Murphy also claimed 3-110.

The tone was set from the first over when Crawley crunched Starc's first ball through the covers, before Ben Duckett (42) twice hit the left-armer through the legside.

With that, Australia's first-innings lead of 12 was gone and England were on the front foot.

They reached 40-0 by the end of the fifth over, and kept a scoring rate of five-an-over going for most the day.

Stu Forster/Getty Images England batsman Zak Crawley hits the opening delivery of the day for four runs.

Australia were only briefly in the game after lunch when England fell to 222-4.

Pat Cummins had Crawley edging for 73, Todd Murphy removed Ben Stokes on 42 and Josh Hazlewood got Harry Brook for seven.

But Root and Bairstow soon slammed Australia's opening shut.

The pair put on 110 for the fifth wicket, with Root settling in after surviving an lbw review off Hazlewood on four.

England's premier batter hooked Cummins with ease, scooped Mitch Marsh for six and brought up his 50 off 41 balls to take the game completely away from Australia.

He was eventually bowled by a ball that spun and stayed low from Murphy on 91, before Bairstow was caught behind off Starc for 78 late in the day.

Broad and James Anderson then batted to the close, but it will only be a matter of time until they are attempting to bowl England to victory together one last time on Sunday.

"The thought of being able to bowl my last ball and face my last ball against Australia has filled me with joy," Broad said.

"Obviously we're not going to win this series, but we can still finish with a brilliant result here."