The Ashes: Ben Stokes survives 'Herschelle Gibbs moment' after botching catch

England captain Ben Stokes was left a relieved man after surviving a ‘Herschelle Gibbs moment’ in his side’s fifth-test Ashes win at Old Trafford.

With Australia pursuing their first Ashes series victory in England in 22 years and the match on a knife's edge, the hosts thought they had their man in Steve Smith on 39.

Bowling the final over before lunch, Moeen Ali had a ball bounce up, take Smith's glove and lob high to Stokes at leg slip.

The skipper leapt in the air to take it one-handed, and while he gathered it cleanly, the ball slipped out as his arm knocked his knee in celebration with one leg still in the air.

Stokes knew immediately he had erred, and while he reviewed the decision, his worst fears were soon confirmed.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP England captain Ben Stokes in the end did not have to lament his botched catch as his side went on to win the fifth Ashes test.

Smith was not out, free to go on in Australia's pursuit of 384 with the score 237-3 at the time.

And rightly so.

Law 33.3 of cricket states that a catch can only be ruled to have been claimed when “a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement”.

It was the same rule enacted on day four at Lord's in the second test, when Mitchell Starc thought he had caught Ben Duckett only for it to be overturned.

In that case, Starc was still sliding along the Lord's outfield when he placed the ball on the ground to steady himself, making the catch null and void.

It's also the same rule that denied Gibbs the wicket of Steve Waugh in a crucial World Cup group stage match between South Africa and Australia at Headingley in 1999.

In perhaps cricket's most famous dropped catch, Gibbs had the ball slip out of his hand while celebrating the wicket of Aussie captain Waugh at mid-wicket.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Ben Stokes feels the frustration after mucking up his chance to dismiss Steve Smith.

Waugh went on to lead Australia to victory in that match to keep their tournament alive, before knocking out the Proteas in the semifinal via a tie, then crushing Pakistan in the final.

At the time, Waugh was said to have told Gibbs he had just “dropped the World Cup”, though he later denied he said those words.

In the end, Stokes didn’t have to rue his blunder for long, with Smith adding just 15 more runs and falling nine overs later, as the tourists crumbled, losing their last seven wickets for 70 runs.

– Additional reporting Stuff