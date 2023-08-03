BBC warns presenter Chris Hughes for calling cricketer Maitlan Brown 'a little Barbie'

Chris Hughes, a presenter on the BBC’s Hundred coverage in Britain, has been warned by executives after comparing cricketer Maitlan Brown to “Barbie”.

The former contestant on reality show Love Island sparked alarm among senior staff, who said his on-air comment toward Brown was “not appropriate”.

Hughes, 30, was interviewing the Southern Brave all-rounder pitch side when she revealed that she had been to watch the film on a team-bonding trip.

“We watched Barbie the other night altogether and it was really good team bonding and the group is gelling really well together,” she said. “That is the key to success I think in tournaments like this, how well and how quickly you can gel as a group.”

However, in a response that was quickly branded “hideous” on social media, the regular face on horse racing coverage said in response: “You’re a little Barbie yourself, with your blue eyes.”

As Brown then laughed at the remark, Hughes said: “She’s blushing now.”

The BBC have since confirmed that they have discussed the incident with Hughes. “We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate,” a spokesman added.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Maitlan Brown takes a catch for the Sydney Sixers against Adelaide Strikers in Sydney last November.

On social media, outraged viewers had compared Hughes’ comments with those from Chris Gayle, who was criticised over a “don’t blush baby” remark during an interview with Mel McLaughlin during the Big Bash League in Australia in 2016.

“Chris Hughes taking a leaf from Chris Gayle’s interviewing technique,” said one viewer. “Clearly didn’t take the memo from the film. Have complained to the BBC.”

Brown was a member of the Australia squad in 2020 and 2021. Earlier in the programme, Hughes had referred to the term “batsmen” in contrast to the BBC’s style of using the gender-neutral term “batter”.