Daniel Vettori named Sunrisers head coach in IPL as Mike Hesson loses his job

Daniel Vettori has been named as the new head coach for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Former Black Caps skipper Daniel Vettori has a new coaching job in the IPL, but ex-New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has lost his.

Vettori has been appointed as the head coach for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for next season’s Indian Premier League, replacing West Indian legend Brian Lara.

The former left-arm spinner and lower-order bat was part of the Australian men’s coaching staff for the just-completed drawn Ashes series against England and is currently head coach of the Birmingham Phoenix men's team in the Hundred competition in England.

The 44-year-old was previously head coach at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL from 2014 to 2018.

He becomes the fourth head coach in six seasons at the Sunrisers, who replaced Lara after his sole season in charge this year saw Hyderabad finish last, with four wins and ten losses.

Hesson has also been the victim of his IPL outfit failing to make this year’s playoffs, with Royal Challengers Bangalore replacing the director of cricket operations, and head coach Sanjay Bangar.

Andy Flower will take over as head coach after the side failed to make the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

Hesson had been in his role since 2019 and oversaw the franchise to three successive playoffs. He was also head coach this year for the women’s team in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.