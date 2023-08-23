Reports of former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak's death premature

Reports of former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak’s death have been proven incorrect.

It was widely reported by media outlets around the world, from England to India to Australia to New Zealand (including Stuff), that the 49-year-old, who has cancer, had died. Some global news agencies also prematurely reported his death.

Former team-mate Henry Olonga, who posted a Twitter tribute to Streak saying he had “crossed the other side”, issued another message on the social media platform later on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks,” Olonga wrote.

Streak’s mother, Karen, told Zimbabwe’s Chronicle her son was very much alive. “Heath is not well, but he is fine,” she told the site.

The fast bowler was a star performer for a side which regularly punched above their weight in international cricket in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Streak played 65 tests and 189 ODIs, ending as their all-time leading wicket taker in tests with 216 wickets, and in ODIs with 239 scalps.

He was the first – and currently the only – Zimbabwean to have completed the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in tests, and also the 2,000 runs/200 wickets double in ODIs.

Streak was hospitalised in South Africa in May with what friends said was colon and liver cancer.

Current Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams was among others to post a tribute to Streak earlier on Wednesday.

In 2001, Streak led Zimbabwe to a famous 2-1 series win over New Zealand with a match-winning 79 from 67 balls in the third ODI at Eden Park, scoring the nation’s first overseas series win.

He coached Zimbabwe on two occasions but was banned from the sport for eight years in 2021 for breaching cricket’s anti-corruption code.