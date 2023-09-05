Kane Williamson to be selected in Black Caps' Cricket World Cup squad

Kane Williamson has made a miraculous recovery to prove his fitness for the Cricket World Cup.

Kane Williamson will be included in the Black Caps’ 15-man squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

After injuring his knee playing in the IPL in April, Williamson has made sufficient progress in his recovery to allow him to be included in the squad for the tournament starting in October.

Williamson ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while fielding in the IPL opener. The recovery time for a ruptured ACL is usually 9–12 months, making Williamson’s inclusion all the more remarkable.

The 33-year-old said on Tuesday morning he doesn’t know yet if he’ll be ready to play in NZ’s first game of the tournament against England in Ahmedabad on October 5.

“It's really difficult to answer,” Williamson told a zoom media conference.

“The next month is really key as to what that looks like for being fit and ready as soon as possible. I'd be able to give you a better answer over the next three weeks.

“It'd be great ... I hope that could be a possibility.”

Clive Mason/Getty Images Kane Williamson bats in the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup against England at Lord’s.

“Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him,” said Black Caps coach Gary Stead.

“He’s left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him,” Stead said.

“At the same time, he’s also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn’t wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we’ve previously said, it’s great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term.”

Stead noted there wasn’t a specific match timeline on Williamson’s return to play.

“As we’ve said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery. The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match.”

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Will Kane Williamson return from his ACL injury in time for the Cricket World Cup in October? Black Caps Head Coach Gary Stead is hopeful.

Williamson was delighted to be in a position to take part in what will be his fourth one-day Cricket World Cup.

“Through this entire process I have tried to keep an open mind on when I might be able to return to cricket and not get too focused on one date or match. Being selected doesn’t change that and I know there’s still work to do and day by day goals to tick off to get back on the field with the team.”

The remainder of the Black Caps’ World Cup Squad for India will be named on Monday at an event in Auckland at Papatoetoe High School, Ish Sodhi’s old school.