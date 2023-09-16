Heinrich Klaasen smashes South Africa to win as Australia's Adam Zampa equals unwanted ODI record

Heinrich Klaasen hit 13 sixes for South Africa and Australian spinner Adam Zampa went for the joint-most expensive figures in ODI history.

At Centurion: South Africa 416-5 (Heinrich Klaasen 174 off 83, David Miller 82no off 45, Rassie van der Dussen 62 off 65) beat Australia 252 all out in 34.5 overs (Alex Carey 99 off 77; Lungi Ndidi 4-51, Kagiso Rabada 3-41) by 164 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen smashed an outrageous 83-ball 174 to propel South Africa to a 164-run win over Australia in the fourth one-day international, leaving the series tied at 2-2 heading into Sunday’s finale.

The Proteas posted a huge 416-5 at Centurion on Saturday (NZ time) mainly thanks to Klaasen, who came in at No 5 and hit 13 fours and 13 sixes in the fourth-highest ODI innings by a South African batter.

He was caught on the boundary rope off the final ball of the innings, by which time he'd guided the South Africans to their third-highest ODI total.

Australia were bowled out for 252 in 34.5 overs and have seen their 2-0 lead wiped out in the five-match series ahead of next month’s Cricket World Cup in India.

Leg spinner Adam Zampa also equalled the record for the most expensive ODI figures, set by compatriot Mick Lewis in 2006, in conceding 0-113 from his 10 overs.

But a nasty blow to Travis Head’s left hand off a Gerald Coetzee lifter that forced the Australian opener to retire hurt was of more immediate concern. Scans had already confirmed a fracture with Australia still determining whether he will be able to play a part in the upcoming World Cup, which is three weeks away in India.

AP South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen was flying against Australia in Centurion.

“He’s going to go in for some more scans tomorrow to work out the detail of (the injury) and then we’ll work out the management from there,” coach Andrew McDonald was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia. “How long that (recovery) time frame is, we’re yet to determine that.”

Klaasen shared a 222-run stand for the fifth wicket with David Miller (82 not out in 45 balls). Rassie van der Dussen hit 62 in 65.

Josh Hazlewood was expensive for 2-79 from his 10 overs, although nothing like Zampa, who went for 113 runs. That included nine of South Africa's overall 20 sixes.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey was the standout batter for Australia, hitting 99 in 77, and Tim David scored 35. South Africa quicks Lungi Ngidi (4-51) and Kagiso Rabida (3-41) did most of the damage.

AP Travis Head is a doubt for the World Cup after fracturing his hand.

The right-handed Klaasen, a Pretoria local whose family was in attendance for his record-breaking innings, was lbw for a second-ball duck to Head in the third match of the series in Potchefstroom.

“I had a shocker of a day the other day in Potch so it’s lucky to bounce back immediately and play an innings like that,” Klaasen told the on-field broadcaster. “It’s definitely up there as one of my better ones.”