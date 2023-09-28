Brendon McCullum's son Riley added to T20 Black Clash lineup

Riley McCullum hits out for Northern Districts in the national under-19 tournament in January.

T20 Black Clash: Team Cricket v Team Rugby. Where: Bay Oval, Tauranga. When: Saturday, January 20, 2024. Coverage: Live on TVNZ 1, live updates on Stuff

Are you ready for Bazball 2.0?

The 19-year-old son of former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum will give New Zealand cricket fans a glimpse of the future when he takes part in this summer’s T20 Black Clash in Mount Maunganui.

Riley McCullum, who has starred for Northern Districts in age-grade cricket, is the latest player confirmed in Team Cricket’s lineup for the annual charity match against Team Rugby.

Riley will play alongside his uncle Nathan in a side captained by New Zealand cricketing great Daniel Vettori as Team Cricket seek to retain the Lomu-Crowe Trophy after winning January’s encounter at Hagley Oval by six runs.

The rest of the team is yet to be finalised, though his father won’t be there in person to see the talented teenager run out before a bumper Bay Oval crowd due to coaching commitments with the England test team in India.

However, McCullum confirmed he would be watching the match from afar with plenty of interest and no shortage of pride.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for Riley and I know he’s absolutely pumped about it,” McCullum said of his son’s surprise call-up for the sixth edition of the event.

1 NEWS Riley McCullum isn't the only son of a Black Cap playing at the age-group tournament at Lincoln, near Christchurch.

“While I’m gutted I can’t be there myself this year, Riley will get the chance to play alongside his uncle Nathan. Those kinds of moments are incredibly special, so I’ll definitely be watching on to see how the boys go.”

McCullum joked that he would be having a word with Team Rugby – who once again will be led by former All Black Kieran Read – “about not throwing their ever-increasing weight around too much when the young fella is on the field”.

Nathan, meanwhile, hopes to get a chance to bat alongside his nephew in a format in which he made 63 appearances for his country, snaring 58 wickets.

“It’s really exciting. I’m really looking forward to it and Riley is too,” he said. “He’s the biggest member of our family these days – he’s six-foot something! He’s a good young man and a decent cricketer.

“The whole experience with the crowd and being on TV will be pretty cool for him, but it’s really about enjoying it and getting amongst it.”

Riley will also get to see one of the best to ever do it up close with Team Rugby having already announced Brian Lara as their wildcard pick.

The West Indies legend, whose 400 not out against England in Antigua in 2004 remains the highest individual test score of all time, has agreed to don the pads again at the grand old age of 54.

An avid rugby fan, Lara simply couldn’t say no to the opportunity to join forces with two-time World Cup-winning All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who returns for his sixth appearance.

“I love New Zealand and I have been a fan of the All Blacks and New Zealand’s rugby prowess for many years,” Lara said when he was unveiled earlier this month.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Brendon McCullum with a then 12-year-old Riley ahead of a 2016 test with Australia at Hagley Oval.

“To be a part of this T20 Black Clash, which I heard a lot about from my mate Stephen Fleming, is a great honour. It’s not every day you get the opportunity to take the field alongside so many great All Blacks. I truly look forward to this experience.”

Read was delighted that his former All Black and Crusaders team-mate McCaw had agreed to give it another crack, saying he had proven to be “a constant thorn in the side of Team Cricket” over the years.

“I’m not sure how many catches he’s taken, but I’d bet it is the most by any player in the event,” said Read. “He’s got freakish hands, and his slow left seamers are pretty much unplayable.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday at blackclash.co.nz, with event director Carlena Limmer urging fans to snap them up quickly.

“This could be the last chance to see the legendary Brian Lara smash a cricket ball live, and it’s also a first chance to see the latest amazing young prospect from one of New Zealand cricket’s most famous families,” she said.

“We know the match will sell out quickly. It always does.”