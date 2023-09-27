Brother of Stuart MacGill’s former partner arrested over alleged drug plot

Former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill is due to face court in October charged over an alleged drug deal.

Stuart MacGill’s alleged kidnapper, his then-partner’s brother, has been charged over the same alleged drug importation plot that saw the cricketer arrested this month.

MacGill, 52, was arrested at Chatswood police station on Sydney’s north shore and charged with knowingly taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of drugs.

Marino Sotiropoulos, his then-partner’s brother, was arrested at Kogarah police station on Tuesday afternoon and charged with two counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of drugs.

Police will allege the pair were both involved in the same attempt to import a one-kilogram brick of cocaine worth A$300,000.

Sotiropoulos is the brother of MacGill’s then-girlfriend, Maria Meagher. Meagher is not accused of any wrongdoing.

But the charges against both MacGill and Sotiropoulos trace back to a police investigation into MacGill’s alleged abduction from his Cremorne home in Sydney in April 2021.

The former test cricketer was allegedly bundled into a car and driven to Bringelly, on Sydney’s western edge, where three men allegedly assaulted and threatened him before he was released.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘Jeez, I’m not wearing any undies’,” MacGill said of the alleged kidnapping on a podcast with former teammate Shane Lee.

Police initially said MacGill was purely a victim and was not accused of any criminal wrongdoing following his alleged kidnapping.

Next month, Sotiropoulos will face trial along with four others accused of kidnapping MacGill.

The alleged kidnapping stemmed from a debt related to the alleged cocaine deal, a police source said.

MacGill and Sotiropoulos will both face court in October for the alleged drug deal and both remain on bail.