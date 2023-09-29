Lea Tahuhu makes history during White Ferns' heavy defeat to South Africa

Lea Tahuhu became the first White Fern to take 100 ODI wickets during loss to South Africa.

At Pietermaritzburg, South Africa: New Zealand 253 from 49.5 overs (Amelia Kerr 88 off 110, Maddy Green 43 off 50, Hannah Rowe 40 off 57; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-41off 10 overs) lost to South Africa 257-3 from 45.2 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 124 not out off 141, Marizanne Kapp 45 not out off 49; Lea Tahuhu 2-40 off 7.2 overs) by 7 wickets.

Lea Tahuhu enjoyed a historic moment, but it was soured by another drubbing at the hands of South Africa.

The right-arm seamer became the first White Fern to snare 100 ODI wickets during New Zealand’s 7-wicket loss in Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning (NZT), when she caught and bowled opener Tazmin Brits.

Tahuhu went on to knock over Sune Luus to add to her record tally, but it didn’t stop the hosts cruising past New Zealand’s 253 with ease.

Having won the opening match of the series by four wickets, South Africa wrapped up the series with a match to play on the back of a superb unbeaten century by skipper Laura Wolvaardt.

Gallo Images/Getty Images White Ferns bowler Lea Tahuhu celebrates her 100th ODI wicket.

She was unbeaten on 124 when the hosts got home with seven wickets and 4.4 overs in the bag, having struck 15 boundaries during her fourth ODI ton.

She shared a 98-run stand with Luus after South Africa wobbled early at 43-2, before also putting on an unbeaten 116 with Marizanne Kapp.

They simply made the most of excellent batting conditions at a ground with short boundaries and a rapid outfield.

New Zealand would have had lunch during the innings break knowing they should have mustered considerably more than 253.

Gallo Images/Getty Images South African captain Laura Wolvaardt and White Ferns bowler Lea Tahuhu during the second ODI at Pietermaritzburg Oval on Friday morning (NZT).

After all, they were well set at 153-2 after 30 overs after being sent into bat, and were going along comfortably with Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green approaching a 100-run third-wicket stand.

They’d come together after Suzie Bates (14 runs) and Sophie Devine (12) were cleaned up and, helped by Amelia Kerr being put down behind the stumps when she was on 51, put the hosts under pressure with some quality stroke making.

But Green, who has had her struggles with left-arm spinners, again fell to one. This time, she was caught and bowled by tweaker Nonkululeko Mlaba for 43, sparking a collapse.

Gallo Images/Getty Images White Ferns No 3 Amelia Kerr struck 88 against South Africa in Pietermaritzburg during the second ODI.

The White Ferns lost five wickets for 24 runs in the space of eight overs, including the loss of Kerr for 88, to slump to 184-7.

Some late hitting from Tahuhu (23) helped them conjure 253 and almost bat their overs, but it was well short of a competitive target.

The final match of the series starts on Sunday night (NZT) in Durban.