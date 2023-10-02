White Ferns score ODI win over South Africa thanks to Melie Kerr's unbeaten ton

Melie Kerr made an unbeaten century as opener to give NZ a six-wicket win over South Africa in Durban.

3rd ODI, Durban: South Africa 209 all out in 44.5 overs (Marizanne Kapp 75; Lea Tahuhu 3-43, Sophie Devine 3-33) lost to New Zealand 210-4 in 43.2 overs (Melie Kerr 100 not out, Devine 30, Brooke Halliday 37no) by six wickets under DLS method.

Melie Kerr’s unbeaten century gave New Zealand a consolation victory to end their ODI series against South Africa.

The New Zealand women’s opener made 100 not out from 117 balls in a rain-shortened game in Durban to guide the visitors home by six wickets with 10 balls to spare.

The hosts captured the series by winning the first two encounters.

After early rain reduced the game to 45 overs per side, New Zealand dismissed their rivals for 209, with veterans Lea Tahuhu (3-43 from nine overs) and Sophie Devine (3-33 from nine) )excelling with the ball.

Devine took the key wicket of opposing captain Laura Woolvardt, after the South African opener had battled to 24 from 54 balls. She was the fourth wicket to fall, in the 18th over; unable to find the momentum which saw her score a series-clinching unbeaten 124 in the previous game.

Darren Stewart/Getty Images Melie Kerr of New Zealand on her way to an unbeaten century against South Africa in Durban.

Kerr chipped in with 2-43 with her legspinners and then compiled a composed century from 117 balls as she got strong support from Devine (30 from 36 balls at No.3) and Brooke Halliday (37 not out at No.6).

Kerr and Devine added 64 for the second wicket after opener Suzie Bates struggled in her 300th game for her country, while Kerr and Halliday made an unbroken 83 for the fifth wicket to guide the team home after the match was poised with NZ 127-4 in the 29th over.

Darren Stewart/Getty Images Sune Luus of South Africa is bowled by NZ’s Sophie Devine in their third ODI.

The two teams will now play a five-game T20 series.