Cricket World Cup embarrassment as England v New Zealand played in empty 134,000-seat stadium

New Zealand's players celebrate the wicket of England's Dawid Malan during the ICC Cricket World Cup opening match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India.

The Cricket World Cup got off to an embarrassing start for organisers on Thursday with swathes of empty seats for the tournament opener between England and New Zealand.

A strikingly poor crowd were at 134,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the first ball of the tournament, delivered by Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow.

The venues and dates for World Cup fixtures have repeatedly changed, rendering it impossible for locals – let alone travelling fans – to plan ahead.

Remarkably, only on August 25 – 41 days before the opening match – did World Cup tickets go on sale. Even then, these have often been hard to access, with reports of the ticketing website crashing. In 2019, before the last ODI World Cup in England, tickets went on sale a year before the opening game.

In recent weeks, there has been little attempt to make up for such administrative chaos. On the roads in Ahmedabad, advertising for the World Cup is conspicuous by its absence. Locals have noted there is far more advertising for IPL fixtures – perhaps because these are run by private, for-profit franchises, whereas the World Cup is run by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Whenever there are empty seats, ticket prices are raised as an explanation. They are a valid reason for the unwelcome sight in Ahmedabad – and, with poor sales apparent from days out, more innovative thinking would have given thousands of free tickets to school children. Yet ticket prices starting from 1000 rupees ($20NZD) are not egregious. Indeed, expect several thousand fans to work a full day, eschew the early afternoon heat and come later in the game.

NZ Cricket Tom Latham says the Black Caps are primed to pursue Cricket World Cup glory in India.

There is a deeper economic explanation for the swathes of empty seats. Attracting more fans to games is no more than a rounding error in the BCCI’s financial accounts. Its riches – whether through the IPL, home internationals or when they are hosting global events – come overwhelmingly from the value of broadcasting rights.

The central irony, perhaps, is broadcasters pay for the spectacle that fans create. With the primacy of international cricket under threat, hordes of empty seats in the weeks ahead threaten to undermine what broadcasters will pay all boards – including the BCCI – in the future.