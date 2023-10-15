White Ferns complete their highest-successful T20 chase to beat South Africa

Amelia Kerr, left, and Sophie Devine put on a record-breaking partnership for the White Ferns in their big T20 win over South Africa in Benoni. (File photo)

At Willowmoore Park, Benoni: South Africa 172-4 (Laura Wolvaardt 53 off 44, Sune Luus 45 off 30, Anneke Bosch 32 off 24; Jess Kerr 2-41 off 4) lost to White Ferns 174-2 in 18.5 overs (Amelia Kerr 70no off 46, Sophie Devine 61no off 37) by 8 wickets.

The White Ferns have completed their highest-successful run chase in T20 cricket, breezing past South Africa for an eight-wicket win in Benoni on Sunday (NZ time).

In what was the fourth game of a five-match series, but with the first three in East London abandoned due to rain (two without a ball even bowled), the tourists now take an unassailable 1-0 lead, following the batting heroics of Amelia Kerr and captain Sophie Devine.

In their pursuit of 173, the pair put on 135 for the third-wicket – the highest-ever third-wicket partnership for the New Zealand women’s side in T20s – with their respective unbeaten half centuries getting the visitors home with seven balls to spare.

Having elected to field first, a fine pitch and rapid outfield saw South Africa go about setting an imposing total, with Devine later also feeling her side let 20-25 runs through in the field.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt top-scored for the hosts, the opener making 53 off 44 balls, with good support from Sune Luus (45 off 30), Anneke Bosch (32 off 24) and Chloe Tryon (22no off 10) as South Africa posted 172-4 in their 20 overs.

Jess Kerr picked up two wickets for the Ferns (2-41 off 4) as all bowlers bar Molly Penfold (1-15 off 3) went above 7.75 per over.

Falling to 39-2 inside the powerplay in reply, it was then the two star batters who led the charge, as Kerr went on to make 70 not out off 46 (nine fours) and Devine 61 not out off 37 (five fours, three sixes).

Those three maximums came in three successive deliveries in the 17th over as Devine went high and long into the leg-side, with the second six raising the hundred partnership and the third bringing up her 50.

“I think that’s the blueprint for how we want to be playing T20 cricket, chasing down a score like that,” Devine said.

“It was really quite calm, Meli’s a pretty chilled person, and we certainly felt in control. We had targets throughout that innings of what we wanted to hit, and with five overs left we wanted to have about 50 left to chase, and I think we were bang on with that.

“So the way she controlled her innings and the tempo she had throughout it made my job really easy, being able to hit to different areas of the ground was really beneficial.”

The teams square off in the fifth and final match of the series at the same venue on Monday (NZT).