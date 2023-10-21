David Warner and Mitch Marsh hit centuries as Australia crush Pakistan at Cricket World Cup

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh powered Australia to a 62-run victory over Pakistan with their entertaining centuries in the fourth game for both teams at the Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan paid heavily for dropping Warner on 10 as the left-hander blazed his way to 163 off 124 balls and Marsh celebrated his 32nd birthday with a career-best 121 off 108 balls in Australia’s imposing total of 367-9.

Pakistan, who won the toss and elected to field, came back strongly in the last 10 overs with Shaheen Afridi picking 5-54 and Haris Rauf, who was smacked for 24 in his first over by Warner and Marsh, taking 3-83. But the damage done by Warner and Marsh was more than enough to give Australia enough runs on board.

Australia kept coming hard at Pakistan once claiming the wickets of both openers Imam-ul-Haq (70) and Abdullah Shafique (64) before it got Babar Azam's team bowled out for 305 with more than four overs to spare.

“Pretty tough playing here, but good to get a win,” Australia captain Pat Cummins said. “Openers set the tone (for Australia) and we want to take the game on like that. … Batting for long, like our openers did, was great."

Adam Zampa picked up the key wicket of Babar, the world's top-ranked ODI batter, for yet another unimpressive knock of 18 at this World Cup as the legspinner finished with 4-53. Marcus Stoinis (2-40) broke through the threatening opening stand by having both Shafique and Imam dismissed in his first two overs before Pakistan's middle-order capitulated.

“First 34 overs with the ball and fielding cost us,” Babar said. “We dropped Warner and such batters ensure they cash in. Credit to our quicks and spinners for coming back in the last 15 (overs).”

Eranga Jayawardena/AP Australia's David Warner congratulates team-mate Mitchell Marsh for scoring a century.

Pakistan, which lost by seven wickets to archrival India in their last game at Ahmedabad, slipped out of the top four with four points from four games.

Five-time champion Australia earned a second straight win after losing to India and South Africa, and occupy fourth spot on better run-rate than Pakistan.

Earlier, Warner survived Pakistan’s lbw television referral on the first ball off Afridi before Usama Mir, coming into the playing XI for out-of-form Shadab Khan, dropped a regulation catch at mid-on.

Warner and Marsh raised a blazing 259-run opening-wicket stand – Australia best first-wicket partnership in the World Cups – as Pakistan bowlers couldn’t stem the flow of runs on a perfect batting wicket with short boundaries on both sides at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Both batters completed their centuries in the 31st over as they smacked 24 boundaries and 18 big sixes that included one splendid crouched six by Warner in Rauf's first over.