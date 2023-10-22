29 all out! Records tumble in Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars WBBL clash

The Adelaide Strikers destroyed the Melbourne Stars for just 29 in their WBBL clash.

The Melbourne Stars have made history for all the wrong reasons in the WBBL.

Up against the defending champion Strikers in Adelaide on Saturday night, the visitors, coming off a two-run opening-game win against the Sydney Sixers, crumpled to a stunning 29 all out – easily the lowest total in the competition’s history.

No Stars player made it into double figures in their chase at Karen Rolton Oval, with opener Sophia Dunkley’s nine being the top-score, ahead of only extras on five. Incredibly, there was just one duck, but five ones.

Getting nowhere near their target of 178, the 148-run defeat was also the biggest by runs in the history of the tournament, which is in its ninth season.

The Stars, who finished sixth of eight teams last summer, won the toss and sent in the hosts, who, in their first outing of the season, had opener Katie Mack (86 off 50) lead the way in their imposing total of 177-3.

Then, on what was a chilly, blustery evening in the South Australian capital, they then ensured the fans were able to pack up early, after routing the Stars in a matter of 9.3 overs in the chase.

With talismanic skipper Meg Lanning having departed in the second over, the Stars had got to 12-1 before the carnage really got going in the third over, as they went on to lose an astonishing seven wickets for six runs, and 8-12 and 9-17.

Alongside fast bowler Megan Schutt (3-3 off 3), leg-spinners Anesu Mushangwe (2-12 off 2) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (3-4 off 2) did plenty of the damage, before seamer Tahlia McGrath (2-2 off 1.3) cleaned up the tail.

The Stars’ total was some 37 runs lower than the previous smallest in the WBBL – 66 by both the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes in 2017.

Their only solace in their sorry defeat was that they comfortably surpassed the lowest-ever Australian domestic T20 total, which was the 15 by the Sydney Thunder men (also against the Strikers) in last summer’s BBL.

Remarkably, the Stars’ next game is a re-match with the Strikers, in Melbourne, on Tuesday.

AT A GLANCE

Lowest WBBL totals

29 – Stars v Strikers, 2023

66 – Heat v Renegades, 2017

66 – Hurricanes v Sixers, 2017

68 – Renegades v Thunder, 2018

73 – Sixers v Heat, 2019