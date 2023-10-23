'Vicious dog attack' sidelines Australian women's cricket star Alyssa Healy

Australian women's cricket star Alyssa Healy has undergone surgery on her hand after an incident at home described by a team-mate as a "vicious dog attack".

Healy was a late withdrawal from the Sydney Sixers' WBBL match against the Sydney Thunder on Sunday, with a team statement citing a "domestic accident at home".

After the Sixers confirmed the 33-year-old went in for surgery on Sunday, her Thunder rival and Australian team-mate Phoebe Litchfield later said Healy had been injured in a dog attack.

Speaking to Fox after the Thunder's win over the Sixers, Litchfield said: "It sounded like a pretty vicious dog attack, and I don't know if this is public, just a lacerated finger I'm pretty sure, so hopefully she's alright."

Healy posted an Instagram picture with a bandaged hand saying she appreciated people's support as she watched Sunday's game from home.

Sixers head Rachael Haynes said after the game the next fortnight would be important for Healy, but wasn't sure how long she would be unavailable.

"I spoke to her family and she's certainly in good spirits and we will be in the position probably over the next couple of days to clarify all the information around that," Haynes told Fox.

The Sixers said in a statement further information about Healy's injury, likely including how long she will be sidelined, would be "communicated in due course."

Healy has captained the all-conquering Australian women's side during the extended absence of fulltime skipper Meg Lanning, most recently in an ODI and T20 series against the West Indies.