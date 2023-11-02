Cricket World Cup: Kyle Jamieson to join Black Caps as injury cover for Matt Henry

The Black Caps crumbled to 167 all out chasing 358 against South Africa at the Cricket World Cup.

Towering swing bowler Kyle Jamieson is bound for India as the injury-hit Black Caps summon reinforcements to revive their stuttering Cricket World Cup campaign.

Jamieson, who played his most recent one-day international in Bangladesh in September, is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Friday (NZT) as the Black Caps anxiously await news on injured seamer Matt Henry.

The key Black Caps new ball bowler is undergoing scans on his right hamstring, an injury which saw him leave the field during his sixth over of their 190-run defeat to South Africa on Thursday.

It was their third straight defeat of the tournament and left them fourth on the ladder and needing victory over Pakistan on Saturday (6pm NZT) to remain in the top-four.

“The severity of Matt’s injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn’t risk being a bowler down for Saturday,” said coach Gary Stead in a statement.

“Matt’s been a world class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we’ve got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today.”

Stead said Jamieson was well prepared to return to India. He will likely train with the team on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday’s game.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Kyle Jamieson is bound for India to join the Black Caps.

“Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match – so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running.”

Henry’s injury brought Ish Sodhi on to the field and left the 15-man squad with no other fit players. Regular captain Kane Williamson (thumb), pace bowler Lockie Ferguson (Achilles) and batter Mark Chapman (calf) were all unavailable due to injuries for New Zealand’s seventh game of the group stage.

Jimmy Neesham completed Henry’s over but shortly after suffered a bruised right wrist when he was struck by a drive from Rassie van der Dussen when fielding off his own bowling. He bowled 5.3 overs and then dropped down the batting order to No 9, where he made a duck from eight balls, but the allrounder had an X-ray which cleared him of any broken bones.

The 2019 World Cup runners-up are hopeful they will have Ferguson, Williamson and Chapman available for Saturday’s game against Pakistan, who are two points behind New Zealand in a share of fifth place with Afghanistan.