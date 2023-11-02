Teenage Taranaki bowler Niamh Moriarty takes incredible nine-wicket haul

Cricket is difficult enough to get right – let alone play the perfect game. But for Taranaki college student Niamh Moriarty it all seemed too easy on Thursday: five deliveries, five wickets.

Moriarty, playing for Sacred Heart Girls’ College (New Plymouth) first XI, had a day she’ll remember for the rest of her life with a mind-boggling performance at the Kotahitanga Central Districts Girls’ Secondary League in Palmerston North.

Moriarty took a wicket with each of her first five deliveries in the match – otherwise known as a triple hat-trick – then a dot ball to complete a stunning five-wicket maiden.

She went on to finish with figures of 9-2 off 2.2 overs (14 deliveries) as Feilding High School were dismissed for 39.

Moriarty couldn’t take all 10 as new ball partner Zoe Ellerton-Kelly snared a wicket in the first over of the innings. Then, after her remarkable five-wicket haul, Moriarty took another two wickets in her second over to have Feilding HS 5-8 after four.

As Feilding HS made a recovery of sorts to 39-8 against the other bowlers, Moriarty returned for her second spell in the 12th over.

It took her just two deliveries to take the last two wickets and complete a bowling masterclass. Her final figures: 2.2-1-2-9.

Moriarty’s team won the T20 match by 10 wickets, as they chased down their target in 7.5 overs.

A promising all-rounder who was Taranaki Cricket Association’s top runscorer and MVP at last season’s Central Districts year 9 and 10 girls’ tournament, Moriarty’s performance was even more remarkable as she’d recently returned from a broken leg.