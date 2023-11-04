'Get that into ya!': Sophie Devine's dad delights in six-hitting spree during live TV interview

Peter Devine was being interviewed on TV when daughter Sophie hit back-to-back maximums in the women's Big Bash.

Any parent worth their salt knows that when you watch your child playing sport, emotions can sometimes get the better of you.

And that was certainly the case in Perth on Friday night, when Peter Devine was at the Waca to see his daughter – White Ferns captain Sophie – lead the Scorchers to a six-wicket victory over the Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Perth skipper Devine was the star of the show for the high-flying hosts, plundering 52 runs from 31 balls (a strike rate of 167) as the Scorchers chased down a tricky target of 172 with 16 balls to spare.

The win leaves Perth second on the competition ladder after four victories from six games, level on points with the top-ranked Adelaide Strikers and third-placed Brisbane Heat, who have a game in hand.

Screengrab Sophie Devine's dad, Peter, is all smiles after watching his daughter club a six during a live TV interview.

It was during her match-winning 105-run third-wicket partnership with Beth Mooney that Devine’s father Peter happened to be interviewed on Australian TV while he surveyed the action from the Waca stands.

At that point, the game was on a knife-edge, with the Scorchers 85-2 under the lights at the halfway stage of their chase.

But that all changed when Perth decided to go for broke after the drinks break and target Renegades offspinner Hayley Matthews.

The bold strategy paid off, Devine hitting three consecutive sixes to turn an evenly poised contest firmly on its head. And her proud dad couldn’t hide his delight, providing a hilarious commentary as he watched the 34-year-old clear the boundary rope.

“Oh, did she get hold of that ... woah that's better!” Devine Sr exclaimed after her first monster six. “I don’t think she middled it though, did she?”

Moments later, he was waxing lyrical again as Devine stepped down the track and hammered another maximum off the hapless Matthews.

“Is that over, over, over ... you beauty!” he said as he watched the ball sail through the air and over the boundary, leaving the Scorchers needing 75 runs off 55 balls.

“Get that into ya!”

Devine later reached her half-century with a six, before falling to the next delivery by Georgia Prestwidge. She was awarded the player of the match honours after also snaring two runs out and one catch in a standout performance.

Devine has made a strong start to the season, smashing 211 runs in six matches at an average of 42.20. Only Brisbane Heat’s Grace Harris (257), Katie Mack of the Adelaide Strikers (221) and Perth team-mate Mooney (220) have scored more freely.

Devine was part of the Scorchers’ championship winning team in 2021-22, and earned player of the tournament honours in the 2020-21 season after hitting 460 runs in 12 matches at an average of 51.11.

Perth finished fifth last year, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.