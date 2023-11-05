White Ferns star Amelia Kerr shines on WBBL return with Brisbane Heat

Amelia Kerr returned to the WBBL in superb style with a match-winning display for the Brisbane Heat.

White Ferns star Amelia Kerr wasted little time reminding everyone of her prodigious talents on her return to the WBBL with the Brisbane Heat.

The 23-year-old all-rounder shone with both ball (2-16 off four overs) and bat (59 off 43 balls) as the top-of-the-table Heat cruised to a six-wicket win over the Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena on Saturday.

The Heat had retained the Kiwi international via September’s draft despite knowing she would be a delayed arrival for the competition, after taking a break following the White Ferns’ tour to South Africa.

And their loyalty paid immediate dividends when Kerr put in a miserly performance with the ball and followed it up with a powerful display with the bat to take player-of-the-match honours.

Sent in, the hosts were restricted to 120-8 in their 20 overs, as captain Elyse Villani (58 not out off 54 balls) struggled for support.

Kerr struck in her second over when she had Heather Graham lbw, and then also had Ruth Johnston with her final delivery, holing out to long-off, to finish with the pick of the figures.

Steve Bell/Getty Images Amelia Kerr was strong on the pull shot in her player-of-the-match performance for the Brisbane Heat against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Then, while the Heat lost Grace Harris (1) early in the chase, that brought Kerr to the crease, and she played a steady hand to guide her side to victory.

Easing into her work, she was 11 off 15 before breaking the shackles and hitting five of her next 10 balls for four, peppering the mid-wicket boundary with her pull shot.

Kerr brought up her 50 off 38 balls in the 14th over, then two overs later, the ball after an exquisite cut shot which had got the runs required down to 20, she was gone, losing her off-stump on a paddle sweep.

It mattered little, as the Heat still coasted home with 16 balls to spare, regaining their spot at the top of the table from the Sydney Thunder, who they travel to face on Monday night.