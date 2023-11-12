Black Caps batter Henry Nicholls cleared of ball-tampering charges in Plunket Shield

Questions have been raised over Black Caps test cricketer’s actions during Canterbury’s game with Auckland.

Black Caps batter Henry Nicholls has been cleared of ball-tampering charges following a New Zealand Cricket disciplinary hearing on Saturday.

Nicholls had been reported by the umpires for allegedly breaching NZC’s code of conduct while playing for Canterbury in last week’s Plunket Shield win against the Auckland Aces at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

NZC’s stream of the game showed the 31-year-old shining the ball with his sleeve, then allegedly connecting the ball with the helmet at the start of 32nd, 33rd and 35th overs of Auckland’s second innings on Wednesday.

Nicholls was alleged to have breached rule 3.1, article 1.15 of the code, involving changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 41.3 of the Laws of Cricket, and the matter had been referred to a NZC first-class commissioner.

On Sunday NZC released a statement confirming Nicholls had been cleared of misconduct, which leaves him free to play in Canterbury’s next match, against the Central Stags in Napier from Wednesday, ahead of his trip to Bangladesh for the Black Caps’ test series later this month.

“A disciplinary hearing conducted yesterday by independent commissioners Lee Robinson and John Greenwood examined evidence and heard submissions from Nicholls, match umpires Kim Cotton and Derek Walker, Canterbury coach Peter Fulton, Canterbury High Performance Manager Ant Sharp, and New Zealand Cricket Players Association representative, Evan Jones,” the statement read.

John Davidson/Photosport Henry Nicholls has been cleared of ball tampering following a disciplinary hearing.

“The Commissioners found that neither the actions of Nicholls nor the evidence presented met the threshold required to rule a breach of the Code under Rule 3.1 Article 1.15 (Appendix A).

“We find the player’s actions were, in fact, unlikely to alter the condition of the ball or the shape of the ball.”

Nicholls has had a brilliant start to the season, scoring 124 and 61 in his first match of the domestic season, against the Otago Volts in Christchurch, before making 120 and 30 not out there against Auckland.

The left-hander has been a mainstay of the Black Caps test team since his debut in 2016, averaging 38.78 from 54 tests, including 12 half centuries and nine hundreds, with his last test knock being an unbeaten 200 against Sri Lanka in Wellington in March.