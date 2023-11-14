Mark Reason: Rachin Ravindra is changing the face of New Zealand cricket

Mark Reason is a senior sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: New Zealand Cricket must surely see Rachin Ravindra as a gift from the gods. For years and years the game in New Zealand has treated non-white people as outsiders. Even a player as good as Ross Taylor was branded “half a good guy”, an appalling reference to his mixed parentage. And now Ravindra has turned up and blazed a way through the World Cup, lighting up a path to a different future.

It could not have happened at a better time for New Zealand Cricket. Diana Puketapu-Lyndon, of Ngāti Porou whakapapa, has just been announced as the new chair. One of the first things that she should do is address the lack of real racial integration in NZC’s strategic plan and start moving the game into the 21st century.

New Zealand Rugby has just been excoriated in the recent Governance Review over the fact that Māori and Pasifika represent nearly half the playing base of the sport in this country, yet a token fraction of leadership. We see that year after year all the way up to the coaches and the captain of the All Blacks.

Cricket has been every bit as bad over the years. Look at Ish Sodhi. Simon Doull could barely contain his distaste the other day at the way Sodhi has been treated by the selectors. When Sodhi goes for runs, he is straight out of the team again. When Tim Southee goes for runs, he somehow keeps retaining his place. To the outsider, it appears discriminatory.

And the fact remains that Ravindra would not have starred at this World Cup without the injuries to Michael Bracewell and Kane Williamson. Bracewell’s injury got Ravindra into the squad, Williamson’s injury propelled him into the team and up the batting order.

But if Williamson had been fit, then Will Young would have been preferred ahead of Ravindra. This was perplexing. Young is 30 years of age and has no great record in India. Ravindra is 23 and has been coming to the country all his life. He has already saved a test match in India.

In 2011 Ravindra’s father set up Hutt Hawks Cricket Club. The club tours India every year to play matches in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ananatapour and Vizag. The young Rachin went on those tours and learned to play on subcontinental pitches. The tours also made sure he got plenty of cricket as a kid which is not the case for most Kiwi teenagers.

Sriram Krishnamurthy, one of the coaches who helped Ravindra in his formative years, said: “The number of dropouts in cricket is staggering in New Zealand. We started Hutt Hawks, named after our suburb in Wellington, with a few like-minded guys. The idea was also to get these boys to enjoy travel on the road, the journey, the team spirit and mateship. The fun you have with all the boys on and off the field is what defines Hutt Hawks.”

The selectors should have embraced that background. Ravindra was set up to succeed. Instead they looked another way, to the Young white kid. But then New Zealand’s selectors tend to be desperately conservative. I won’t say racist, because we have seen similar revelations over the previous few years who have only got a chance because of injury.

Daryl Mitchell came into the squad because of an abdominal injury to Colin de Grandhomme. Tom Blundell came in when BJ Watling had a hip injury. Kyle Jamieson made his first ODI team because Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Scott Kuggeleijn were either injured or ill and then made his test match debut when Neil Wagner went home for the birth of his first child. But for happenstance these players might never have made it all the way to the top.

Somehow I think Ravindra would have got there regardless. At the age of one he was diagnosed with a hole in the heart. His father said: “By the age of 4, he was good to go and the gap had filled up on its own thankfully. When doctors said that he was perfectly normal, Rachin had innocently asked, ‘Now can I play cricket for the entire day without interruptions?’. That was an emotional moment for us.”

Since then Ravindra’s life has been cricket. His father would set up a bowling machine for Rachin and his mates before school. Then at weekends there would be six-hour sessions, with a scorecard, simulating a game. “Probably when I enjoyed cricket the most,” says Rachin.

He loves to practise. At Wellington he came together with Devon Conway, Tom Blundell and Andrew Fletcher. Running, gym and nets. Running, gym and nets. Helping each other out.

Conway remembered they each had different strengths. He said: “I'm, for example, a little limited on the leg side, so those conversations on how he (Ravindra) dominates in that area helped. He'd give me his clues, triggers, how to get into strong positions to execute. After that stint, we grew as players, not just as batters, but physically too. We were thinking ahead.”

Thinking ahead to maybe opening the batting in the near future for the test team. Thinking ahead to being given Bazball license to go after the opposition opening bowlers. And thinking ahead to a semifinal against India where Conway and Ravindra will open the batting not because of New Zealand Cricket, but despite it. Their contributions will be vital, although so much will depend on the toss.

The average score during this World Cup by the side batting first at Wankhede Stadium is 357-6. It is 188-9 by the side chasing. The side batting first averages 52-1 in the power play. The side batting second averages 42-4.

If New Zealand win the toss, then Conway and Ravindra, the Kiwis from another continent, almost another planet, can go after India’s brilliant new ball bowlers. But if they lose the toss, then they will have to be wary of the swing and play less freely. It will get easier later on.

There is no doubt that India start as massive favourites and that New Zealand have made a habit of losing to the hosts at recent World Cups. But then the Black Caps have also made a habit of beating India in semifinals. Something has to give.

What would the country give for one more heroic knock by this remarkable young man. Even the Indian crowds have been chanting his name.

Did his mum just like the sound of Rachin, or was he so good that they named him twice, once for Sachin Tendulkar, once for Rahul Dravid. We may never know for sure, but maybe, just maybe, one day Rachin Ravindra may captain his country and lead it into a new future.