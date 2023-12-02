'Totally at peace with it': Central Districts legend Greg Hay content with never cracking Black Caps

Central Districts captain Greg Hay has been a stalwart for the side, debuting in November 2006.

Central Districts stalwart Greg Hay could be the answer to a sports quiz question one day.

Who’s the only batter in New Zealand domestic history to have averaged over 40 in both first-class and List A cricket and not played for the Black Caps?

Unlucky, hard done by, shunned, Hay, who is still playing for his beloved Stags at the age of 39, has heard them all. But he is far from bitter, grateful to be playing his 14th summer of domestic cricket and doing what he loves.

“It doesn’t annoy me at all now. It might have done when I was younger. I’m totally at peace with it,” Hay says of never cracking the Black Caps.

“You never know how you’d go at the top level. It would be awesome to represent your country, but it’s more for me that challenge of trying to get better and challenging yourself to get better each day and it’s a helluva hard game.”

Hay, who has been Central’s four-day Plunket Shield captain since 2018-19, joined an exclusive club in their match against Canterbury in November.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Central Districts captain Greg Hay brings up his century in a Plunket Shield match against Northern in Tauranga in March.

He became just the second player to appear in 100 first-class matches for CD, joining Mathew Sinclair, and the 22nd player to reach 100 first-class matches for a single team in New Zealand domestic cricket.

It’s an achievement Hay never thought was possible after drifting away from domestic cricket for four seasons from 2009-13. At that time, Hay often wondered if he’d force his way back, or if club cricket was his lot.

Hay made quite the arrival in November 2006, hitting 98 in his debut innings at first-class level against Wellington.

Tailender Lance Hamilton, now CD’s chief executive, was the last wicket to fall, feathering through to wicketkeeper Chris Nevin off Mark Gillespie, denying Hay a ton on debut – something he’s quick to remind him of.

CHRIS SYMES/PHOTOSPORT Greg Hay has been a run scoring machine for Central Districts for 14 summers.

Then a middle order batter, Hay scored heavily in his first two Plunket Shield seasons, hitting 593 runs at 45.61 in 2006-07 and 591 at 53.72 in 07-08.

There were calls for higher honours with Hay’s name touted for New Zealand’s three test tour of England in 2008. He missed selection, but was named in the New Zealand A squad, showing he wasn’t far away.

A season later, Hay struggled for runs and vanished off the scene.

Then CD coach, former England international Dermot Reeve, “obviously didn’t rate my game and we didn’t get on that well” and Hay wasn’t retained.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Central Districts' Greg Hay and Tom Bruce pose with the Plunket Shield and Super Smash T20 title in 2019.

During his four-year domestic hiatus, Hay played half a season for Fremantle in Perth club cricket.

He returned to New Zealand and spent a season with Suburbs New Lynn in Auckland, but didn’t make the Aces. A proud Nelsonian, he worked on the ground staff at Saxton Oval “rolling the wickets for the lads”, also playing Hawke Cup for Nelson and with CD A.

The appointment of new Central coach, South African Heinrich Malan, in 2013 proved a career-defining moment for Hay, who was recalled to the Stags.

“It certainly looked like I wasn’t going to get a look in again. I was still averaging over 40 in first-class cricket and List A cricket and it was pretty frustrating at times, but I just had that drive to stick at it.

“If you look at the ages, I didn’t play between the ages of 25 and 29, which is sort of your prime years as a batsman. I still thought I had a lot to offer and stuck at it and luckily I got the opportunity.”

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Greg Hay is the second leading first-class run scorer in Central Districts history (6758), behind only Mathew Sinclair.

Hay’s career has been a story of two halves.

Returning for the 2013-14 summer, he quickly regained his red ball run-scoring ways as a top order batter. His most impressive run came over a three-season stint between 2017-2020, where he was among the top three Plunket Shield run-scorers in every campaign.

The New Zealand selectors began to take notice. While a Black Caps test call-up was unlikely with Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, and Ross Taylor all cemented in the top four, Hay was picked in a New Zealand XI for a two-day match against touring England in March 2018.

Facing James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali, he scored 23 and 1 in the match.

CHRIS SYMES/PHOTOSPORT Central Districts’ Greg Hay, right, speaks with Wellington’s Michael Bracewell after a Plunket Shield match in November 2017.

“It was fun to face those guys. It was an indication I was sort of on the radar, but I always knew age was probably a little bit against me.”

Mostly a red ball batter throughout his career, Hay could be considered the most unlucky domestic cricketer not to play for New Zealand, at least statistically.

Hay (41.30), CD team-mate Tom Bruce (49.85) and Northern Districts’ Bharat Popli (40.12) are the only three batters in New Zealand domestic history, averaging over 40 in first-class matches, not to play a test.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Central Districts’ Greg Hay and Tom Bruce are two of just three batters to average over 40 in New Zealand first-class cricket and never play a test.

Averaging above 40 in first-class and List A cricket (40.33 from 32 matches) domestically for his career, Hay is in unique company.

“I’ve sort of heard it bandied around if that topic ever comes up, who has the best record that hasn’t played [for New Zealand]. It does come up, but it’s just one of those things.”

Hay is second on CD’s honour roll for first-class matches (100) and runs (6758) behind only Sinclair (9148 in 119 matches). He has 17 first-class centuries to his name, including two double hundreds, and 32 fifties.

CD CEO Hamilton describes Hay as a Stags legend and says his impact on the association went well beyond his on-field contributions.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Central Districts’ Greg Hay works the ball away for runs against Northern Districts in Tauranga in March.

“His work ethic is the thing that sticks out. There’s no-one that prepares more meticulously than Haysy.

“It’s not only what comes out of his mouth, but it’s how he goes about his training and what he puts into his preparation and stuff like that as well. He’s a great example.”

Hamilton, who played two ODIs against Australia in 2005, believes Hay was desperately unlucky not to play a test for New Zealand, especially early in his career.

In another era, he may have got an opportunity, but the second part of his career coincided with a dominant Black Caps test side. Top order spots weren’t easily available.

“I know how much it would have meant to him, but for some people it’s just not meant to be and it just wasn’t his time,” Hamilton says.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Greg Hay celebrates a wicket with CD wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver in a T20 match against Wellington in December 2022.

“It probably just comes back to the amount of depth and competition there was for the spots he was playing in.”

Raised in Nelson, Hay is based in Hastings these days, where he can utilise CD’s high performance facilities and be around team-mates and coaches.

An avid surfer, he loves nothing better than catching a wave at his favourite two locations in the Hawke’s Bay – Te Awanga and Waimārama.

Former CD wicketkeeper Bevan Griggs got Hay into surfing about 10 years ago and he’s been hooked ever since.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Greg Hay and George Worker celebrate Central Districts' Plunket Shield triumph in March 2019.

“He took me out and he actually cut open his eyebrow with his fins the first time we went out, so I had to drive him into A&E on the way back. I absolutely love it.”

Hay, who has degrees in finance and philosophy, has been lucky enough to be a fulltime cricketer for most of his working life, playing through the off-season.

He spent five seasons with Bath Cricket Club in Somerset, who compete in the West of England Premier League. Other stops have included the Netherlands, Ireland, and Darwin.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Central Stags’ Greg Hay bats against the Otago Volts in a T20 at Napier’s McLean Park in December 2021.

The past two Kiwi winters, he’s headed to California to play alongside close mate and former CD left-arm spinner Marty Kain with the San Diego Surf Riders in Minor League Cricket.

Kain also loves surfing and the duo spend plenty of time on the San Diego coastline.

Travelling the world and playing cricket has been a joy for Hay, who says it has been made easier by not having a partner or children.

He hasn’t put any end date on his Stags career, wanting to keep going while he was free of injury, scoring runs, and still enjoying it. Hay has won three Plunket Shields (17-18, 18-19, and 22-23, the last two as captain), and a T20 title in 07-08, his second season.

So, what keeps him going?

“It’s finding those ways to try and get better is the challenge and probably what I enjoy the most about the game.

“I wouldn’t say it annoys me [never playing for New Zealand]. It’s just part of the journey I’ve been on and it’s been pretty special having the baggy green cap on for CD. That’s what I’ll cherish the most when I finish up.”

AT A GLANCE:

Greg Hay by the numbers:

First-class:

Matches: 102, Runs: 6856, Average: 41.30, 100s: 17, 50s: 32, HS: 226

List A:

Matches: 32, Runs: 1089, Average: 40.33, 100s: 0, 50s: 7, HS: 85

T20s:

Matches: 27, Runs: 508, Average: 26.73, 100s: 0, 50s: 4, HS: 76