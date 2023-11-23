White Ferns star Amelia Kerr runs foul of WBBL umpire for using towel to field the ball

Melie Kerr catches a throw from the outfield with a towel, which raises the ire of the umpire.

A simple act of catching a throw from the outfield with a towel landed White Ferns star Melie Kerr in hot water in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League.

The allrounder earned her Brisbane Heat team a five-run penalty when she used a towel for methods other than drying the ball, in their match against Sydney Sixers on Tuesday night.

During the 10th over of the Sixers’ run chase for 177 at Allan Border Field, Sixers allrounder Ash Gardner slapped a full delivery from Kerr to long-on for a regulation single.

Heat fielder Georgia Voll fired in the return to the non-striker’s end, just as Kerr whipped out a towel to dry her hands.

Umpire Josh Adie noticed that Kerr was holding the towel when she caught the return throw, and immediately awarded five penalty runs to the Sixers, as outlined in Law 28.2.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Melie Kerr dives for the ball for Brisbane Heat.

“You can’t do that,” former Zimbabwe bowler Ed Rainsford said in commentary.

Former Australian cricketer Mel Jones continued: “Kerr gives a little bit of an eye roll, but has now learnt not to have the towel in the hand.”

Kerr looked disbelieving but carried on, as the Sixers chased down the target with one ball to spare, to win by six wickets with a handy five-run boost in their extras column.

Kerr earlier topscored with 64 off 44 balls in the Heat’s total of 176-7, then took 0-39 off three with the ball.

It was a third straight loss for the Heat who sit fourth on the WBBL ladder with a 7-6 record, and face the Sydney Thunder on Friday in their final regular season match, with the top-four progressing to the playoffs.

Kerr has scored 226 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 120, and with the ball taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.7.

Her White Ferns team-mate Sophie Devine is third on the runscoring charts with 446 at a strike rate of 147, as her Perth Scorchers sit second with an 8-5 record.